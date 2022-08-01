Triacylglycerols

So now that we've introduced glycerol lipids in this video, we're going to talk about the first type of glycerol lipid, the try Aysal, glycerol. And so, taking a look at our map here, we can see that the glycerol lipids fall right here in this position. So they are indeed fatty acid based lipids and then branching off of the glittery lipids. We have the try Essel, glycerol, ALS, and you can see the word glycerol itself embedded within the word try Aysal glycerol. So we know it's going to have a glycerol molecule and be considered a glycerol Lippett. Now, when it comes down to it, try Hazel glycerol czar, also known as triglycerides. And so you may see that your textbook or your professors will use tricycle, glycerol and triglycerides interchangeably with each other. And these try Essel glycerol, as the name implies with the try. These air just lipids with three fatty acid chains linked to a single glycerol molecule. And so again, the prefix try here is just referring to the three fatty acid chains that air linked. Now these three fatty acid chains that are linked to this single glycerol molecule are going to be linked via ester linkages. And these ester linkages are formed by dehydration synthesis reactions. And we can see all of this down below in our image in this first box that we see over here. And so notice that this molecule that we see over here on the far left is our glycerol molecule, and so we can go ahead and label it as glycerol. And then over here, what we have are three fatty acid chains and noticed that these fatty acid chains are variable or they can be variable. And so here we have a shorter fatty acid. Here we have a longer fatty acid, and then here we have an unsaturated fatty acids. And so these three fatty acids can be linked to the glycerol molecule here via a dehydration synthesis reactions, uh, where a water where water molecules can be released and in the process, it links the glycerol molecules here to the fatty acid chains, and it links them via these ester linkages, which we have boxed here in blue. And again, This is exactly what we described up above in our text. Now what's important to note is that the fatty acid chains of triglycerides can either be identical to each other or they can be different from each other. Notice again that in our example here we had three fatty acids that were different from each other. However, they can be identical to each other as well. Now, if the tricycle glycerol contains three identical fatty acids, then these air referred to as simple. Try a soulless Charles. However, if the fatty if the trace of glycerol contains a mixture of different fatty acids, then they're called mixed trace of bliss a rolls, and so we can see that over here in our image as well. Notice that in this box we have simple try. So glycerol right here because we have three identical fatty acid chains linked to the glycerol molecule. And then over here on the right, what we have is mixed tricycle glycerol because notice that there is a mixture of fatty acid chains, these two maybe identical. But this one over here is not identical, and so collectively they're referred to a za mixed group. And then last but not least, what I wanna leave you guys off with is that sometimes these fatty acid chains that we see here they're just referred to as chains. And so you can think of chains branching off of the glycerol molecule. And other times these fatty acids are referred to as tales. And so you can think of the tales here branching off of the glycerol molecule and so you'll see interchangeably, Um, that I will use change and tails, uh, to refer to these fatty acid chains, and your professors and textbooks will also do the same. And that is some common, um, use of vocabulary to refer to these fatty acid chains. And so this here concludes, our introduction to try Essel glycerol is, And in our next lesson, video will be able to talk about the function of these. Try s a legless roles before we actually transition into the next group of glycerol lipids. And so again, that concludes this video. And I'll see you guys in our next one

Hide transcripts