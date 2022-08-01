in this video, we're going to talk about some of the functions of tricycle glycerol now try So glycerol is primarily function in long term storage of fatty acids. And as you'll see down below in our image, when it comes to fatty acids, storage fatty acids are almost never stored as free individual fatty acids like what we see over here instead, the fatty acids. When it comes to their storage, they're going to be stored as try Aysal. Glycerol is like what we see over here, and the fatty acids themselves can actually be completely oxidized to provide even Mawr energy per unit mass than carbo hydrates. And so, when these fatty acids are stored, as try is a legless roles the tricycle glycerol zehr really acting as long term energy storage molecules. And so they're acting practically as these batteries because batteries can provide long term energy. And so another function of tricycle glycerol is that they can also serve as thermal insulators under our skin to help maintain body temperatures. And so what you'll notice is in our image down below. We have this skinny figure over here, and then we have this bigger figure over here. And this skinny figure is asking, Aren't you cold? And the bigger figure who's clearly gonna have a lot more tricycle cholesterols? It's saying Nope. And so, by having the extra tricycle glycerol underneath of your skin that can help maintain body temperatures and help keep your body warm. Now the specialized cells that synthesize and store tricycle glycerol are called adipose sites, and out of adipose sites are also known as fat cells. And so, over here, what you can see is we have this scanning micrografx of adipose sites, and the's big white blots that you see within these cells are really just, uh, the try is a legless roles and where they're being stored within the cells. And so this here concludes our introduction to try so glycerol functions, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and some of our next video. So I'll see you guys there

