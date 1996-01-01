in this video, we're going to do a quick refresher on the central dogma of molecular biology. And so recall from your previous biology courses that the central dogma of molecular biology casually refers to both the processes of transcription and translation. Now recall from your previous biology courses that the process of transcription is a process that will build an RNA molecule by using a DNA molecule as the coding template and recall that the process of translation is the process that builds a protein molecule by using the encoded messages of RNA. Now, as we move forward in separate videos, we will briefly refresh your memory on the process of transcription as well as the process of translation. Now, what you may not have known about the central dogma of molecular biology is that it only casually refers to both the processes of transcription and translation, but it directly refers to the uni directional flow or in other words the one directional flow of biochemical information from DNA to protein. And so in other words, what we're saying is that it is possible for D. N. A. To be replicated. It's also possible for RNA to be reverse transcribed back into D. N. A. But once the transfer of nucleic acid information goes to protein, this is an irreversible process or a one directional or uni directional process. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can better visualize this and so notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you a DNA molecule. And so we know that D. N. A. Uh can be replicated. And so this circular arrow going from D. N. A. Back to D. N. A. Is just representing the process of D. N. A replication. Now, in addition to the D. N. A. Being replicated, we know that the DNA can be used as a coding template to build a molecule RNA. And so this arrow that goes forwards here from DNA to RNA uh is the process of transcription. Also this RNA could be used as a template to build a corresponding DNA molecule. And so that would be the reverse arrow going backwards from R. N. A. To D. N. A. And so this reverse arrow is going to be reverse transcription because it's the opposite of transcription. And then of course, we know that the RNA molecule can encode a message for building a protein and this is the process of translation. And so once again, the central dogma of molecular biology only casually refers to transcription and translation. However, directly refers to this uni directional flow of information here, this one directional flow of information. So notice we only have one arrow going from left to right from RNA to protein. And so once the information in nucleic acids has been transferred to a protein, this is an irreversible process and the protein is not going to be used as a template for building a corresponding RNA. That does not happen. And so this uni directional flow of information uh is what the central dogma of molecular biology directly refers to. And this applies to all living organisms. And so this year concludes our brief refresher on the central dogma of molecular biology. And as we move forward, once again, we'll get to talk a little bit more about transcription and translation to refresh your memories from your biology courses. And so I'll see you all in that video.

