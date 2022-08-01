Calculating Km

So in our last lesson video, we talked about one way to be able to calculate the McHale is constant or the K M oven enzyme. And that was to algebraic Lee rearranged the meticulous meant an equation. Now, in this video, we're gonna talk about a second alternative way to calculate the K M oven enzyme. And so recall in our previous lesson videos where we talked about the K M oven enzyme, we said that the K M oven enzyme can be defined in multiple ways, and it could be expressed with rate constants. And so recall that the K M is really just the ratio of the some of the enzyme substrate complexes to dissociation rate constants, which our K minus one, uh and, uh, K two over its association rate, constant K one. And so notice down below and our image on the left. Here we have our typical enzyme catalyzed reaction at the very, very, very beginning of the reaction. So we have the initial V not here to remind us of that, and that's because we can see that the rate constant K minus two is being ignored here. That's why it's not being shown and so recall that, uh, the enzyme substrate complex can disassociate in two different ways. It can associate backwards via K minus one to form the free enzyme unfree substrate. And it can also dissociate forwards via K two to form the free enzyme and free product. And so the enzyme substrate complex dissociation rate constants are just going to be K minus one backwards and K two forwards. And so we know that this is going to be over the enzyme substrate complex association rate constant. So that's going to be the free enzyme and the free substrate associating with each other via K one to form the enzyme substrate complex. So that would be K one down below in the bottom. And so this is one way to be ableto or another way to be able to calculate the K M of the enzyme is to just take the some of the dissociation rate constants over the association rate concert as stated up above and so also recall from our previous lesson videos. We we additionally had said that this also correlates with the ratio of the free enzyme concentration times, the free substrate concentration over the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex. And so that's because the free enzyme in free substrate is a measure of the enzyme substrate complex dissociation, whereas the concentration of enzyme substrate complex is a measure of the enzyme substrate complex association. So over here we can say that it's a measure of the free enzyme concentration times, the free substrate concentration over the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex. And so this is really correlating, uh, thio other ways that we are calculating r k m. And so again, all of this is review from our previous lesson video. So no new information here. It's just a refresher. And so also recall from our previous lesson videos that a small value of the K M actually means that there's going to be less dissociation of the enzyme substrate complex. And there's going to be mawr enzyme substrate, complex formation or association. So, essentially, if the K M value is really, really small, Aziz, this is indicating over here. Uh, the only way that we could get the K M value small is if we say that there is, uh, a little bit of enzyme substrate complex free enzyme in free substrate. So if the K M is small, we could say that there's a little bit of free enzyme in free substrate and a lot of the enzyme substrate complex form or of the enzyme substrate complex. So, again, this is all refresher from our previous lesson videos, and we'll be able to utilize thes different methods of calculating the K M and our practice problems, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

