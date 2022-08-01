Calculating Km Example 1

All right. So here we have an example problem that says the following rate constants were measured for a simple enzyme catalyzed reaction determined the McHale is constant or the k m for the enzyme and noticed that were given the values for the three relevant rate constants for a simple and I'm catalyzed reaction. And then we've got four potential answer options for the K M of the enzyme. So recall from our previous lesson videos, we talked about two predominant ways to calculate the K m of an enzyme. And so notice the first way, which is algebraic rearrangement of the meticulous man equation, uh, noticed that we're not actually given the values for the initial reaction velocity, the V max or the substrate concentrations. Which means that we cannot use the first method here off algebraic Lee rearranging the McHale Ismet in equation to determine the K M. And so, for that reason, we can actually just go ahead and just remove this completely. And, um, essentially, what that means is we're going to need to use our second method of calculating the K M and recall that the second method of calculating the K M is related to the rate constants and expressing km with rate constants. And so we know that a simple enzyme catalyzed reaction, uh, shown here is going to have three relevant rate constants. And we know that the K M is going to be the rate constants for the enzyme substrate complex dissociation over the association of the enzyme substrate complex. So essentially, what we need to recall is that the enzyme substrate complex can disassociate in two different ways. It can associate backwards via K minus one to form the free substrate and free enzyme. And it could associate Ford's Via K two to form the free enzyme and the free product. And so it's going to be the dissociation over the association. So these two dissociation is here. It's gonna be the some of them. So it's gonna be K minus one plus K two, and then it's gonna be over the rate constant for the association of the enzyme substrate complex. So that would be via K one to form the enzyme substrate complex. And so what we could do is we can put the K one on the bottom, and so we know that these rate constants here. Uh, the dissociation of the enzyme substrate complex is associated with the free enzyme and the free substrate and the association of the enzyme substrate complex is, of course, associated with the concentration of the enzyme substrate complex. And so this is another way to express this equation. Now, notice that we're not actually given the values for the concentrations of the enzyme or the substrate or the enzyme substrate complex. So we're not gonna be able to use that portion of the equation. And we're gonna be focusing specifically on this portion right here. And so notice that were given K one a Z two times 10 to the, uh, two times 10 to the eighth Inverse similarity in verse seconds. And then we're given the value of K one and K two as well. So all we need to do is plugging these values into our expression here to calculate for the K M. So essentially, what we see here is that the K M is going to be equal to, uh, K minus one, which is given to us as one times 10 to the third, So it will be one times 10 to the third inverse seconds plus the concentrate or I'm sorry. Plus the value of the K two, which is five times 10 to the third inverse seconds on then. Of course, uh, this is all going to be divided by K one Theus Association rate constant, which is two times 10 to the eighth and units of inverse molar ity Inverse seconds. And so, essentially, if you take your calculators and you do one times 10 to the third, plus five times 10 to the third and divide that answer by two times 10 to the eighth, which will get is the answer for R K M, which is equal to three times 10 to the negative fifth Moeller. And so we can see that three times 10 to the negative fifth. Moeller matches with answer option A so we could go ahead and indicate that a Here is the correct answer for this example problem and that, um, concludes this example problem and we'll be able to apply these concepts moving forward and our practice problems. So I'll see you guys there

