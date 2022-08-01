Calculating Km

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the tools that we have to calculate the Michaelis constant or the K M oven enzyme. And so, just like the V Max, the K M can also be calculated in multiple ways. And so we're actually going to talk about two predominant ways to calculate for the K M of the enzyme. And in this video we're going to focus on the very first way. And then in our next listen video, we'll talk about the second way to calculate for the K M. And so the K M, just like the V Max, can also be calculated by algebraic rearrangement of both. The McKell is meant in and the line Weaver Burke equations. And so notice down below. In our example, it's asking us toe algebraic Lee rearrange. The McHale is meant in equation in order to solve. For the McHale is constant or the K M. And so notice down below we have The McHale is meant in equation over here, on the left and on the right. What we have is the line Weaver Burke equation, and we know from our previous lesson videos that these two equations are reciprocal of one another so they can be converted between each other just by taking the reciprocal. And so if we solve for the K M in the McHale is meant in equation over here. That just means that we want to isolate this K m variable all by itself. And so we can start by getting this k m out of the denominator. So essentially just moving it out of the bottom of this fraction. And we could do that by essentially just taking the entire denominator and moving it up here. And the way that we could do that is by multiplying both sides of the equation by the entire denominator. And when we do that, we get rid of the denominator on the right side so that we're on Lee left with the top, which is just V Max times the substrate concentration. And then, of course, on the left side, what we've done is we've taken this expression and we've moved it up here. So we're gonna have RV not times the denominator, which is K m plus the substrate concentration. And again, what we're trying to do is solve for the K m So we wanna isolate for this variable. So what we can easily do is get rid of this V not. And we can do that by dividing both sides of the equation to move it to the other side. Eso essentially. What we'll do is we'll still have our v, Max, Um, time substrate concentration over here. But now we've got the V not, uh, being dividing this entire expression. And so on the left, what we're left with is just this expression right here. So we still have k m plus the substrate concentration. So now all we need to dio is again we're solving for this k m. So all we need to do is get rid of this substrate. And we can do that by subtracting the substrate concentration from both sides of the equation. And so what we end up with is the same exact expression over here on the left. So we still have our V, Max, uh, times the substrate concentration, And this is going to be over the initial reaction velocity. But now we're subtracting off the substrate concentration. And so what we're left with on the left hand side of the equation is just the K M. And so now we can see that R. K M is essentially isolated. However, we can further simplify this expression here. We can actually, uh, take out a common factor here. So we can actually factor out both of these substrate concentrations here, and we can factor them both out to the front and eso When we do that, Essentially, what we get is the substrate concentration out in the front on then, of course, we just have V Max over the initial reaction velocity. So v Max over the initial reaction velocity. And then, uh, this when it's factored out, it turns into, ah one. And so, really, this here is the reduced form for rearranging the Michaelis Menton equation to solve for the K M. Just like we wanted to dio And so recall from our previous lesson videos, we had defined the k m, uh, in several ways. And one of the ways that we define the K M was the exact substrate concentration that was needed to get the initial reaction velocity to half of the V max. And so essentially, what that saying is if we were to rewrite this expression over here, and we were to try to rewrite this expression. We could say that the k M actually, let's move this up. We would say that the K M is going to be equal to the substrate concentration, which is gonna be multiplied by the V max. And then, um, it's gonna be over the initial reaction velocity minus one. So here we have the initial reaction velocity. But we said that the K M is the exact substrate concentration where the initial reaction velocity is half of the V max. So that means that in the bottom, what we really have is half the max for the initial reaction velocity. And so if you take uh, v Max divided by half V max, what you end up getting is you end up getting to and so essentially what you end up getting is to, uh, minus one here, time substrate, times the substrate concentration, and this is going to be still equal to the K M. And so to minus one is just going to be one, and then one times the substrate concentration is just going to be the substrate concentration, and so you can see that the K M will be equal to the substrate concentration and so you can see that the K M is literally just a substrate concentration. It's the substrate concentration that allows for the initial reaction velocity to be equal to half of the V max. And so that is how we define the K M in one of our ways. So that concludes, our first method for calculating the McHale is constant or the K M oven enzyme. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the second predominant way to calculate the K M. So I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts