Glycogen Phosphorylase

So now that we know that glycogen phosphor lays breaks down glycogen in this video, we're going to introduce the two different ISOS times of glycogen phosphor lease, which are liver glycogen, phosphor lease or liver. Phosphor roles for short and muscle glycogen, phosphor relates or muscle phosphor relates for short. Now, these two different ISOS times are going to be catalytic lee and structurally similar to each other. However, they are going to be genetically and Alice Terek Lee different from one another. And so, uh, this Alice Derek difference means that they're going to be regulated differently by different Alice Derek defectors. And so we'll be able to talk about the palest Eric regulation of these two isis times a little bit later in our course. But for now, if we take a look at our image down below, we can see the two different ISOS times on the left. Over here. What we have is the liver glycogen, phosphor relates Isis, I'm and on the right over here we can see we have the muscle. Glycogen, phosphor lays isis. I'm And so again, these air going to be catalytic lee similar or even catalytic Lee identical Isis times because they both catalyzed the same exact reaction that we talked about in our last lesson video of breaking down glycogen. And you can also see that they're structurally similar to each other because notice that they both have to sub units Azzawi can see here. And then they both also have these, uh, to searing amino acid residues that can be phosphor elated on. So you can see that the liver has phosphor elated Syrian residues and the muscle has, uh, Syrian residues that air, not phosphor related. But we'll be able to talk more about this phosphor relation later and our course. But for now, what I want you guys to notice is that the liver and muscle phosphor lays isis times. They're going to be regulated differently through different Alice Terek regulation, uh, due to their different biological rolls of glycogen breakdown. Now, later, in our course, we'll talk about the exact biological rolls of glycogen breakdown in the liver and the role of glycogen breakdown in the muscle. But for now, what I want you guys to notice is that the liver glycogen phosphor lays isis. I'm over here on the left is usually going to be in an active form unless it's Alice Terek Lee signaled to stop of being active and the muscle glycogen phosphor lace isis. I'm on the other hand, over here on the right, is usually inactive, so it's usually off unless it's al hysterically signaled to turn on and make at P for a muscle contraction. And so, if we take a look down below, uh, notice the liver glycogen fast for lease and Isis, I'm, we're saying, is usually active or on, and it's usually active or turned on, except when we eat a high carbohydrate meal. And we'll talk more about this exception a little bit later in our course. But for now, I want you to think liver glycogen Foster world is normally active or on, whereas muscle glycogen foster release over here is usually inactive or turned off except during a muscle contraction. And again, we'll talk about this exception mawr as we move forward in our course. But for now, we have a better understanding of these two isis times of glycogen phosphor lease, and in our next lesson, video will be able to talk more about the activity of liver versus muscle glycogen phosphor lease. Isis, I'm so I'll see you guys in that video

