Glycogen Phosphorylase

So now that we've introduced both Isil seems of glycogen, phosphor lays the liver glycogen, phosphor leads Isis I'm and the muscle glycogen phosphor leads Isis. I'm in this video. We're going to introduce the phosphor lays a and the phosphor Lisbie forms of both. Isil seems. And so What's important to know is that both the liver and the muscle glycogen Foster Worley's isis times have two different forms. The first is going to be the phosphor lays a form, and the second is going to be the phosphor lease be form. Now each of these forms fast. Worley's A and Fast Worley's be exists in equilibrium with their own, our state and their own t state. And so, if we take a look down below it are image. We can see exactly what we've described above. So on the left, what we have is the liver glycogen, phosphor lays isis. I'm And on the right, what we have is the muscle glycogen phosphors. Isis. I'm and noticed that for both liver and muscle, we have the phosphor lays a form here at the top, which exists in equilibrium with its own, our state and T state, and then on the bottom. What we have is the phosphor relates be form, which exists again in its own equilibrium, with its own, our state and its own T state and notice if we take a look at the muscle glycogen phosphor lease. The same exact thing applies where on the top, what we have is fast for a an equilibrium with its own, our state and its own T state. And then we have phosphor. Let's be on the bottom, which exists in its own equilibrium, with its own, our state and its own T state. And so what you'll notice is that the phosphor lays a and the fossils be forms are actually inter convertible, meaning that we can convert fast Worley's A into fast for lease B and vice versa. And so, really, this inter conversion occurs through the addition and removal of phosphate groups on the searing residues. The two Syrian residues and so phosphate group addition and removal is a form of co Vaillant regulation. And so Covalin regulation is what converts fast Worley's A into phosphor Lisbie and vice versa. And so, if we take a look down below, it are Image noticed that the Foster Worley's A form on top can be converted into foster worlds. Be form on bottom through Covalin regulation. And so you can see that Covalin Regulation these up and down equilibrium Arrows will convert Foster Worley's A into phosphors. Let's be and noticed that really the only difference between foster lesbian Foster Worley's A is the fact that the Syrians are not phosphor related in phosphor Lisbie, whereas the Syrians are phosphor related in phosphor lease A. And so the same applies over here with muscle glycogen. Foss Worley's uh Covalin regulation regulates the conversion of Fast Worley's A Into Foss Worlds Be and vice versa. Now what I want you guys to notice is that phosphor lays a is going to have again phosphor related Syrians just as we see up above at the top here, they're all foster related, and that makes phosphor lays a catalytic, leam or active, and so you can think a here is for active. And that's because the equilibrium between the T state and our state, uh, in the face Worley's a form actually favors the our state. And so if we take a look down below at our phosphor lays a at the top up here. Notice that the equilibrium between the our state and T state actually favors the our state. Which is why we have this bottom arrow so much larger, uh, than the reverse equilibrium arrow. And so with the phosphor leads a form it's normally going to be in this our state, and the same applies over here with muscle. Isis on the phosphor lays a form. The equilibrium here is going to favor the our state over here. And so when we take a look at the fuss for Lisbie form, on the other hand on the bottom notice that it is unfussy for related. So it's not phosphor, elated as we can see down below. All of these Syrians here are not phosphor elated and also noticed that this makes phosphor lease be in the catalytic lee less active form. And that's because the equilibrium between the T state and the our state in the face worlds be form favors the T state. And so, if we focus on the bottom of our image down here and the B form, notice that the equilibrium between the our state and the T state eyes favoring the t state. And so that means that in phosphor Lisbie form, it's this t state that we will exist more often and the same applies over here as well. With the muscle isis I when it's in the face for Let's be formed, the equilibrium favors the T state. And so what you'll notice here in this image is that one of the differences between the two sides is the Covalin regulation. And so you'll notice that the Covalin regulation and liver favors phosphor elation. And so you can see that the equilibrium here for Covalin regulation is favoring the upwards direction here. And so that means that normally in liver cells, the Covalin regulation is going to be lied to phosphor relation. And so the phosphor lays a form is going to predominate in the liver. And so this yellow background that we have here is really suggesting the form that it's normally in. And so the liver, as we can see if we follow these equilibrium arrows, no matter which way we follow them, uh, using the larger arrow, it will always lead us back to this, um, form up here, the phosphor lays a our state and so in the liver, Uh, it will exist in this form right here in this form is almost like the on switch for the enzyme. So when it's in the face for lays a our state, it's in the most active form of the enzyme. So it's pretty much like the switch is on for the enzyme, and then notice down below. Over here, the foster worlds, BT State, is like the switch is off and so normally and liver it's on. But it can be Allah hysterically regulated and cove intently regulated to turn off. And if we take a look at the muscle over here, notice that we have the yellow background behind the phosphor. Let's be T state, and that's because in the muscle it's normally off. And so we can also follow each of these equilibrium arrows and notice that they will always lead to this form. Down here, the phosphor Lisbie t state in the muscle. And so it's normally off, however, again, through a lost Eric and Covalin regulation, we can turn it on when necessary. Example during a muscle contraction, and we'll be able to talk mawr specifically about the Alice Terek Regulation of both the muscle and liver isis times as we move forward in our course. But for now that concludes our introduction to the faucet, Worley's A and B forms. And again we'll be able to talk Maura about these forms as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

