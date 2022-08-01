Glycogen Phosphorylase

in this video, we're going to introduce the enzyme glycogen phosphor, Alice. So Glycogen Foss for lease is an enzyme that catalyze is glycogen breakdown. And so, if we take a look at our image down below notice on the left hand side. Over here we have this large molecule that is a glycogen molecule and recall from our previous lesson videos that glycogen is a polymer that consists off individual glucose monomers. And so you can see that this one diamond right here represents a glucose monomer. And if we take a bunch of glucose molecules and we link them together in a chain like this, we can create our glycogen molecule and notice that the glycogen molecule is not only a single chain, but it also has branches coming off of the main chain here. And so we'll be able to talk Maura about glycogen structure later in our course. But for now, we can see that this is the glycogen molecule and glycogen phosphor lays, which is the enzyme. That catalyze is the breakdown of glycogen eyes right here. And so you can see it uses an inorganic phosphate here to break down our glycogen. And so notice that we have a shortened glycogen chain here because the glucose here at the end has been removed as, ah, glucose one phosphate. Now, the reason that we're talking about this enzyme glycogen phosphor list now is because glycogen phosphor lease is actually a classic example of an enzyme whose activity is controlled by both co Vaillant and Allah Hysteric regulation, making it a perfect opportunity for us to apply. Ah, lot of the concepts that we learned about in our previous lesson videos. And so we'll be able to talk more about this Covalin and Al Hysteric regulation later in our course. But what's important to know about this enzyme glycogen phosphor lease is that it actually has two different sub units, each of which has a specific Syrian amino acid residue, specifically Syrian 14. That can be fuss for elated and, of course, phosphor relation, we know is a post translational modification, Uh, and it's a type of co Vaillant regulation because there's Covalin attachment of a phosphate group in foster relation, and we'll be able to talk more about this phosphor relation and co violent regulation later in our course. Now this glycogen phosphor lease ends I'm, as we already have seen down below in our image. It uses glycogen polymer as a substrate, and it catalyze is the removal of a single glucose monomer. And so you can see it uses glycogen as the substrate, and it catalyze is the removal of a single glucose monitor. Now this glycogen phosphor lace enzyme is primarily expressed and liver cells and in muscle tissue, where glycogen breakdown is very critical, and we'll be able to talk Maura about glycogen breakdown in the liver and in the muscle later in our course. Now, what's important to know is that this glucose that is released by Glycogen Foster Worley's through subsequent reactions, the release glucose can be used in cellular respiration to generate energy in the form of ATP. And, of course, we know from our previous biology courses that cellular respiration is a very long process, with many different reactions, and we'll be able to talk about cellular respiration later in our course. But for now, what we can see is that this glucose that's released ultimately it can be used in many, many, many different reactions to generate ATP, which is energy and so ultimately what we're saying is that glycogen, phosphor lace it's activity can lead to energy for the cell through releasing this glucose. And so now that we understand the fundamentals of this enzyme glycogen phosphor lease on our next lesson, video will be ableto introduce the two different ISOS times of glycogen phosphor early. So I'll see you guys in that video.

