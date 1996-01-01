Biochemical Reaction Features

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion of the equilibrium constant. So the equilibrium constant is a specific number and a feature that characterizes biochemical reactions. And there are actually four features that characterize all biochemical reactions. And so let's take a look at our example below to clarify that. And so spontaneity is the first feature of a biochemical reaction. And we covered spontaneity in our previous videos when we talked about the second law of thermodynamics. And so you can see that we've got X organic reactions and organic reactions and all reactions will fall under one of these two categories. Now the second feature of a biochemical reaction is the equilibrium constant. And again uh recall that the equilibrium constant is a specific number. So the equilibrium constant is a specific number that characterizes a biochemical reaction. And so notice that it has to do with a balance and so the balance has to do with the ratio of reactant or products to react ints. And we'll talk more about that as we move forward in our course. Now the next feature is the reaction direction and that's determining whether the reaction is going to proceed in a forward direction or backwards direction. And we'll talk about this when we get to our next lesson Now velocity has to do with how fast a reaction is going to occur. So the rate at which the reactant convert into products. And so we'll talk about velocity when we talk about enzymes later on in our course. So in our next video, what we're gonna do is refresh on what equilibrium actually means. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts