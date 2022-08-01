so recall it. A reaction at equilibrium has all of the following characteristics, and the first is that there's no net change in the concentrations of reacting to products. And that's because the rate of the Ford reaction is equal to the rate of the reverse reaction and also a reaction at equilibrium. There's no change in free energy. And so that means that Delta G, or the change in Gibbs Free energy is equal to zero at equilibrium and also at equilibrium, a reaction systems energy is at its minimum or at its lowest. And because the energy is at its lowest, that means that the system is most stable at equilibrium and then finally, at equilibrium. There's a very specific ratio of the concentrations of products over the concentration of reacted, and this ratio is constant for a set condition. And again because that equilibrium, the reaction systems energy is at its lowest and most stable, all reactions proceed towards restoring equilibrium. And so let's take a look at our example below where we have this graph that your professor is likely not gonna ask you guys to analyze. But this graph is used all the time to explain equilibrium. So let's take a look at it. And this graph is analyzing a simple reaction where we're converting reacting a into product be. And so on the Y axis, we have the free energy of the system and on the X axis we have the component concentrations. So on the far left of the X axis, we have pure a concentrations. And on the far right, we have pure B concentrations. And so notice that equilibrium is indicated by this blue box here and noticed that the energy is at its very lowest at equilibrium and also notice that at equilibrium shown by these equilibrium arrows here that there are three units of A for every two units of B. And so the concentration of a does not equal the concentration of be at equilibrium, and this is totally fine. So the concentration of a does not have to equal the concentration of Beit equilibrium. But the Ford reaction rate has to equal the reverse reaction rate at equilibrium, and so this is totally acceptable. And so the next thing that I want to tell you guys is that when the concentration of a is greater than the concentration of a at equilibrium. So, like four A is greater than three a. Then the reaction's gonna proceed in a forward direction in order to restore the equilibrium concentrations. And also, when the concentration of B is greater than the concentration of being equilibrium, like four B is greater than to be here. Then the cut. The reaction's gonna proceed in a reverse, uh, direction in order to restore equilibrium. And so we'll talk more about equilibrium in our next video when we talk about the equilibrium constant, so I'll see you guys in that video.

