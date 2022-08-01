so recall that the ratio of product concentrations over reacting concentrations specifically at equilibrium is called the equilibrium constant and the equilibrium constant can actually be abbreviated by this symbol shown here. Now, the equilibrium constant actually changes with different conditions, and it changes with temperature. But the good thing is, is that in biological systems, if the temperature is not already given to us, then we always assume the temperature is gonna be right around Kelvin, or about 25 degrees Celsius. Now, in our example below were showing the equilibrium constant equation. And we already know that it's the concentration of products specifically at equilibrium, over the concentration of reacting specifically at equilibrium and again recalled, the brackets here means the concentration of and so it turns out that the equilibrium constant is just a number. And by looking at the value of this number, we can actually determine whether the products or predominate ing or the reactant air predominate ing and by predominate in what I mean is they have a higher concentration when they're predominate ing. And so if we take a look at this chart over here, we can see that when the equilibrium constant is exactly equal toe one. What that means is that the concentration of products at equilibrium is exactly equal to the concentrations of reacting to that equilibrium. And so in this scenario, actually, neither of the two are predominate ing because their concentrations are exactly equal at equilibrium. Now, in this scenario, if the equilibrium constant is really small, smaller than one, what that means is that the concentration of products that equilibrium is going to be smaller than the concentration of reacting to equilibrium and the reactant are gonna be predominate ing over the products because their concentration is higher at equilibrium. Now, in the last scenario, if the equilibrium constant is large and greater than one, what that means is that the concentration of products that equilibrium is going to be greater than the concentration of reactant that equilibrium. And so, in this scenario, the products are gonna be predominant because their concentrations are higher. And so it turns out that most reactions actually have multiple products and reactant and so, in order to adjust our equilibrium constant. What we need to do is we need to multiply their concentrations together to get the equilibrium constant. And so it also turns out that a lot of molecules have multiple coefficient or they have, uh, coefficients and coefficients are simply numbers that air in front of the molecules and their included into the equilibrium constant as well. But they're included as exponents. And so if we take a look at our example below, which has multiple products and reactant and coefficients, we can see how this works. And so, in our reaction, we have to react. It's reacting a and reacted be in capital letters, and we have to products, products, see and products D in capital letters and then the lower case letters that air colored are the coefficients and so again recall that are equilibrium constant. Over here is the concentration of products at equilibrium over the concentration of reacting to that equilibrium. And so one of our products is already inputted into our equilibrium. Constant. That's product D, and so notice that the capital under D is in the brackets and then the coefficient is included as an exponents, so we could do the same for our other product. So we'll put C capital letter in the brackets and then the lower case letter, the coefficient will go as an exponent, and the same applies for the reactant which are down below. Reacting a is already input so we can put in reactant B which is going to have a capital B in the brackets. And then the coefficient will be included as an exponents. And so we'll be able to get mawr practice with this in our practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

