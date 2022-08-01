Sphingolipid Recap Example 1

All right, so at this point, our courts, we've covered a lot of different types of lipids and introduced a lot of prefixes include English zero, Swango, Foss, Photo and Glencoe. And so I can admit it could be pretty confusing at times. And so here what we have is an example problem that's hopefully gonna help put things in perspective for you guys. And so this example problem wants us to appropriately match each of the following six lipid molecules that we see down below with one of the listed types of lipids that we see here. And so taking a look at this first lipid molecules that we see, uh, one of the first things that you guys should notice about this is that it has a glycerol based backbone. And so here what we have is a platform that is derived from glycerol. Another thing that you guys should notice is that we've got these hydrocarbon chains here, and so these are certainly going to be our fatty acids. And another thing that you guys should note is that these fatty acids are linked to the glycerol via these ester linkages that we see here and so we could go ahead and label these as Astor's. And so what's important to note is that there are actually three fatty acid chains linked to a glycerol molecule. And so we know that this is going to be a glycerol. Oh, lipid. But because there are specifically three fatty acid chains, of course that is going to correspond with the try. And so the try is indicating that there are three. And so, of course, this is going to be a try Aysal, glycerol and so down below, we could go ahead and label this as a try Aysal, glycerol. And then what we can do is go ahead and cross this off our list. So now moving on to this next molecule over here. What we need to realize is that this platform here is not a glycerol based platform. And the reason for that is because notice that we have this trans double bond that is present here and we have this 18 carbon platform and really, this is going to be a finger seen based platform. And so we know that this is going to be some kind of surfing go lipid and another way to recognize that this is a single lipid. Is that notice that this fatty acid chain is actually linked? Not via an Esther linkage. Like what we had over here, It's actually being linked via an M. I'd linkage. And so here, what we can do is label this as an am. I'd and again. That's another way to identify this as not being a glycerol molecule and as being a finger seen molecule. And again, you can see here that there is a phosphate group attached to this finger seen molecule. And so that must mean that this is a single Foss follow lipid. And of course, the Onley single foster lipid that we talked about in our previous lesson videos was finger Oh, myelin. And so here what we have is a phosphor o ethanol Amine Head group. And so what we can do is go ahead and label this as a swing go my own molecule. And then, of course, we can cross it off our list now moving on to the next lipid molecules that we have over here. What we need to recognize is again. What we have here is a glycerol based platform and so this is going to be another glycerol, a lipid. But this time noticed that there is a phosphate group here attached to this glycerol backbone. So we know that this must be a glycerol. Foss photo lipid. And again, we've got these two fatty acid chains in the two fatty acid chains. Notice are linked to the glycerol backbone via Ester linkages once again, and notice that the head group here branching off of this platform here actually does resemble another glycerol molecule that we have over here. And so really, this is another glycerol molecule that is branching off of this glitz. Roaf, Oslo, Lippett. And so what this means is that it must be some kind of glycerol fossil Lippett that has a glycerol in it. And you might recall from our previous lesson videos that Foss fitted date was actually the simplest glycerol fossa, lipid. And so the phosphate tied here is indicating that this is a glycerol fossil lipid. And of course, the ill glycerol is saying that there's a glycerol molecule branching off. And so essentially, what we're saying is that here because we have a glycerol, another glycerol molecule branching off. This must be a phosphate title Glycerol molecule And indeed it ISS. So we can go ahead and label that down below fast for title cholesterol. And then, of course, we can cross this off our list up above. So then moving on to this, lip it over here again. What we need to recognize is looking at this platform that this is not going to be a glycerol platform. Instead, what we can see is that there is a trans double bond here and we've got this carbon amino alcohol once again. So you can see, uh, the am I'd linkage here once again. And so, of course, this means that this is going to be a finger. Oh, seen platform right here. And you can see that the fatty acid chain here is linked via the Ahmad and notice that this time the variable head group does not have a phosphate group like it did previously. The variable head group here is actually a sugar residue, and you might recognize this sugar residue as being a glucose molecule. And so there's Onley. One glucose molecule here, there's only one sugar residue branching off of this finger. Oh, scene uh, platform here. And so because there's only one sugar residue. Of course, this is going to correspond with the cerebral aside from our previous lesson videos, so we can go ahead and label this as a cerebral side, and that's how we identify that one. So now we're down to just two more molecules and looking at this one over here on the left, which will notices again. It has a glycerol based backbone. And so, uh, what you can see is that there are no am I'd linkages. Instead, we have the ester linkages. Once again, we have these fatty acid chains that air connected via the ester linkages. And then we have a phosphate group branching off of the glycerol. So we know again that this is another glycerol Oh, Foss, Fogo Lippett. And so, uh, what you'll note is that the variable head group branching off here kind of looks like in amino acid that has an amino group. It has a car boxing group. It has a central carbon in a central hydrogen. And then this would be the our group and at a closer look if this oxygen right here were ah hydroxyl group, if it were an O H group, then that would be the amino acid searing. And so this is going to be a searing head group here. And so, of course, once we consider that we know that this must be the phosphate title Syrian here again, the phosphate ID is going to be the phosphate to date prefix indicating a glycerol fossil lipid the ills indicating the branching of a searing molecule. And so we could go ahead and label this one down below as a foster phone, fast food title searing. And then, of course, we can cross that one off our list. And we also already, uh, covered cerebral side previously. And so the only one that's left now is linoleic it. And that 1 may not sound familiar to you guys because this is the common name of a fatty acid. And even though we have not yet or even though we did not talk about the common naming system in a lot of detail, clearly this is a fatty acid. You can see that there is a long hydrocarbon chain here and we've got the carb oxalic acid group over here. And so this is indeed gonna be, uh, linoleic eight. And so that is it. This concludes our practice problem here, and hopefully the strategies that we use to determine each of these molecules will be able to help you guys out. And so I'll see you guys in our next video.

