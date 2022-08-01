Sphingolipid Recap

and so again, everything that we're going to be talking about in this video is really just review from our previous lesson videos. And so if you're already feeling good on the classes of single lipids, then feel free to skip this video if you like. But if not, stick around because this video might help you guys put everything together. And so again, we're going to be reviewing the different classes of single lipid. So essentially reviewing this branch right here of our lipid map. And so, just like glycerol, Fosca lipids over here are classified according to their variable head groups. Single lipids are also classified according to their variable head groups. And so notice down below. What we have is the structure of a typical single lipid and notice that the variable head group is right here. And so simply by changing the variable head group, we can change the class of single lipid. And not only does the variable head group dictate the structure in the class of the single lipid again, it's also going to dictate the function of the single lipid as well. Now, very similarly to glycerol. Fosca lipids, uh, swing go lipids over here. Uh, they can also vary in their fatty acid length and degree of saturation, so these can vary, or these also varies among the molecules in each class. And so, if we take a look at this table down below again, it's really just gonna be review from our previous lesson videos and notice. We have this finger lipid class here in the first column, and then we have the variable head group. That's associate ID uh, over here in the second column. And so you might recall that CERA minds are practically the simplest type of single lipid, and that's because their variable head group is literally just a hydrogen atom. So you just put a hydrogen atom here and you've got yourself a Serra MyDD And the, um I'd here in the Sara Meid lets you know that the fatty acid in the variable fatty acid here is going to be linked via an AM I'd linkage. And really, that's the most distinct feature of this finger lipid, uh, classes. All the single lipids. Now the next row. What we have here are the bingo Meilin, uh, class of single lipids. And these are you might recall our single phosphor lipids. And so here we're showing you phosphate cooling as the variable head group. And you can see that it has a phosphate group and has this coleene group over here as well On then noticed down below, we're showing you cerebral sides which are a type of single Glick Oh, lipid. And the Glick Oh, here is indicating sugar. So we could go ahead and write sugar here and so you can see that it does indeed have a sugar, just one sugar unit. And for example, here we're showing you glucose ulcer Ribeiro side, which means that it has a glucose residue as the variable head group. And then if we wanted to get a Globo side, what you might notice is not on this table. But if we wanted to get a global side, all we would have to do is add a second sugar residue so multiple sugar residues would give us the global side and so down below. Last but not least, what we have are the ganglia sides, which you might recall, uh, containing complex a LIGO sacha, right? As the variable head group that is going to be branched as we can see here, and it contains a CIA like acid residue and the CIA leak acid residue is typically any you five a. C. And so this year concludes our review off spring go foster lipids and the classes of single foster lipids. And if you take some time to be able to review the lipid map and review this table down below, then you guys should be good on single lipids. And we'll also be able to get some practice applying all of these concepts in the next couple of practice video. So I recommend you guys try those out and I'll see you guys there.

