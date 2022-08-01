Sphingolipid Recap

in this video, we're going to begin our review or our recap of surfing go lipids. So let's first start by revisiting our lipid map. And so we know that we're currently exploring the fatty acid based lipids. And already in our previous lesson videos, we've covered the glycerol lipids, including try so bliss roles and glycerol fossil lipids as well as the most common variable head groups of these glycerol fossil lipids. And we've also covered this finger lipids, including sting go fossil lipids and single Meilin as well as the spring go glycol lipids, including cerebral sides, global sides and ganglia sides. And so here in this topic were specifically doing a review of this finger OGE like a lipids which would include everything that we see highlighted right here. And so essentially, we're just doing a review of what we have circled right here. And what we have circled here is really just going to show up in our table down below, which we'll talk about in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there to do some more review

