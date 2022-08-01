Intro to the Hydrophobic Effect

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the hydrophobic effect. So the hydrophobic effect is this phenomenon of the exclusion of hydrophobic substances by water. And so we've mentioned the hydrophobic effect several times in our previous lesson videos. So we already know that hydrophobic molecules are water fearing molecules that are insoluble or not soluble because they do not dissolve well with water. And actually, when you try to mix hydrophobic substances with water, they will actually form a completely separate phase. Now the hydrophobic effect is actually super important for life, and that's why your professors want you guys to know about it now. The reason that the hydrophobic effect is so important for life is because it's critical for both protein folding and for the formation of membranes, which are two processes that will talk more about in a different video later in our course now down below. In our example, we have an experiment that you guys can actually try at your homes, and that's taking a cup of water and pouring in oil into it. And which will notice is that the oil does not dissolve with the water, and that's because the oil is hydrophobic. And so no matter how much you try to stir that oil and dissolve the oil with water, the oil will not dissolve with water. And eventually all of these oil bubbles that you create are going to clump together to create a completely separate oil phase that's separate from the water. And so you might think that these oil bubbles are clumping together because hydrophobic substances must have a strong attraction for each other. Right? Well, that's what it appears to be. So in water hydrophobic non polar substances appear toe have a strong net attraction or strong net affinity for each other. But that is not the case. And so, other than the super weak Vander Waals forces that exists between all molecules, hydrophobic substances do not have a strong attraction for one another. And so, if hydrophobic substances don't have a strong attraction for one another, then why is it that they're clumping up like what we're seeing over here? Well, we'll explain that in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts