in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on cellulose. So the poly sacha ride cellulose is a homo Polly Sacha Ride, which recall from our previous lesson videos just means that cellulose is on Lee made up of one single type of repeating sugar unit and that repeating sugar unit is de glucose. And all of the D glucose sugar units that make up the cellulose structure are co violently linked to each other via beta 14 Glick acidic linkages. And as we'll see in our course, the poly sack rides that have beta confirmations and their Gleick acidic linkages are going to be linked to having a structural function. And so this will be important to keep in mind as we continue moving forward, talking about other Polly Sacha rights and so down below and our image, you'll see that cellulose indeed makes up, uh, the primary structure of plant cell walls. And so, of course, the organism that will find it in are gonna be plants. And in terms of cellulose being a branched polly sack, right, we could say that No, it is not a branch. Polly. Sacha, right? And so if we take a look down below at our image notice. We're starting with a plant up at the top, left the leaf cell, and we're zooming into this leaf cell right here to get these plant cells that we see and then zooming into the cell walls of these plant cells. Notice we have this scanning electron micrografx of the plant cell walls, and you can see that it's primarily made up of these cellulose fibers. And the cellulose fibers are just a bunch of these long cellulose, micro fiber als that are coming out as you see here and notice. Looking at these, that they're really just made up of these individual glucose molecules that we have shaded here. And, uh, it's just repeating glucose molecules linked by these beta 14 like ascetic linkages. Now also note that if we take a look at this dice accurate found within cellulose, um, structure that it's a dice accurate that we talked about in our previous lesson Videos. Two glucose molecules linked by a beta Glick ascetic linkage is the dice, aka Ride Selo bios, and so you can think, sell you lows and Celo bios. And so recall we said that most animals cannot digest celo bios because they don't have the enzymes that can cleave this beta one fork like ascetic language. And so the in digestibility of celeb bios also translates to the in digestibility of cellulose as a whole for most animals. And again, that's because most animals are going to lack, uh, the enzyme sell you lace, which is the enzyme that hide, realizes or breaks down beta 14 linkages. And so, if you don't have that enzyme to break these beta 14 linkages, then you won't be able to break them and you won't be able to digest them. And so, really, this here concludes our lesson and introduction to cellulose, and as we move forward, we'll be able to get a little bit of practice with these concepts. So I'll see you guys in our next video

