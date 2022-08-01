Pyranose Conformations

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on piranhas confirmations. So recall from our previous lesson videos that a pirate nose is literally just a cyclic sugar or a cyclic mono sacha ride with a six member rain. And so these cyclic mono sack rides can actually exist in a variety of confirmations, which recall confirmations are just potentially flexible. Three D arrangements now also recall that way back in some of our previous lesson videos, we had distinguished between confirmations and configurations and so recall that unlike configurations, which arm or permanent and mawr fixed confirmations, on the other hand, because they are flexible, they can actually change without breaking or reforming bonds. Whereas configurations, on the other hand, the only way that they can change is by breaking and reforming bonds. And so this is important to keep in mind about confirmations as we move forward and talk about the piranhas confirmations in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there

