Vmax Enzyme

all right. So now that we've covered a little bit about the V max oven enzyme in this video, we're going to talk about a different way to express the V max. And that is by expressing the V max with a rate law. Now we know from our previous lesson videos on rate laws that the rate law is just an alternative way to express the reaction rate or the reaction velocity. And because the V max is a reaction velocity, then we kind of should have already known that the V Max could be expressed with a rate law. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson video is that the V max or the maximum reaction velocity can Onley occur at saturating substrate concentrations where all of the available enzyme active sites are 100% full or 100% occupied with substrate? And so what that means is that under saturating substrate concentrations, all of the available enzymes or E T, will be associated with substrate to form the enzyme substrate complex. So what we can say is that under saturating substrate concentrations, the total concentration of enzyme will equal the concentration of enzyme substrate complex. And so what's really important to note is that the V max and the total enzyme concentration relationship eyes actually expressed via substituting variables into the rate law that were already familiar with from our previous lesson videos. And that is the rate law of the product formation step. And so notice down below. In our image, we have broken it up into two different sections. We have this section over here on the left, which is essentially review information from our previous lesson videos. No new information over there, And, uh, this image over here on the right is the new information that we're introducing in this video. And so just to do some review from our previous lesson, videos recall that the reaction rate or the reaction velocity, uh, including the initial reaction velocity, can commonly be expressed as the change in the product concentration over the change in time and initially during a typical enzyme catalyzed reaction. This is how it can be expressed. And so we know initially there's Onley, one rate constant that actually affects the change in the product concentration as we see up above, and that rate constant that affects the change in product concentration directly is K two. And so, if we focus on drawing or writing the rate law for this product formation step here, uh, it's going to include the rate law that includes this rate constant. And so we already know that the rate law for the product formation step, uh, is just going to be the initial reaction velocity V nod, which is equal to the rate constant for the product formation step, which is K two times the reactant for this particular reaction arrow. And the reactant for this arrow is actually the enzyme substrate complex. And so we know that it's gonna be, uh, raised to the power of the order reaction order. But because we assume that this is going to be a simple reaction, we know that the coefficient of one is going to equal the reaction order. And so it's just one. So essentially, this here is the rate law for the product formation step And again, this is all review information from our previous lesson videos. No new information here. So if you don't remember much about all of these rate laws, be sure to go back and check out our rate law videos and those topics. Now, over here on the right, we're gonna cover the new information that we're introducing here. And that is that we can actually variable do variable substitution into this rate law right here in order to get the rate law for the V max. And so what we need to recall is that under saturating substrate concentrations, we know that the initial reaction velocity V not can actually approach the maximum reaction Velocity v max, and so they're gonna be approximately equal to each other under saturating substrate concentrations. And what we also need to know is that also under saturating substrate concentrations, the total concentration of enzyme E T is going to equal the concentration of enzyme substrate complex. Just like what we said up above here. And so, essentially, by substituting these variables here into the rate law down below, we can actually get the rate law for the V Max. And so if we essentially take this v not here and we substitute it with the V Max, then we can put the V max right here in this position. And if we take the enzyme substrate complex concentration and substitute that with the total enzyme substitute concentration. Then we can place it in here. And so the rate constant is still going to be K two. And so, essentially, what we're saying is that this right here is the rate constant for the V max. And so this is an alternative way to express the V Max. And so later, in our course, we're gonna talk about different ways to be able to calculate the V max, um, and different types of practice problems. But for now, all I want you guys to realize is that through understanding that under saturating substrate concentrations, these variables will be equal to each other. We can actually get the rate law, um, for the V Max and express the V max with a rate law. And so that concludes our lesson on how V Max can be expressed with a rate law. And I'll see you guys in our next video

