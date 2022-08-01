Vmax Enzyme

So it's also important to note that the theoretical maximal reaction velocity or the V max is actually directly impacted by the total enzyme concentration. And so the greater the total enzyme concentration is, the greater the V Max will be. And so, before we actually get to our example down below, I want to point out that we should have already known this from our previous lesson video on the rate law. And so recall that the V Max rate law is expressed right here and again. We covered this in our last lesson video, and we can clearly see that the total enzyme concentration will be directly impacting the V max of the reaction. And so the greater this total enzyme concentration is, the greater the V Max will be. And so if we take a look at our example down below to analyze the graph and get, um, or visual way of what this looks like notice here in this graph, what we have is an enzyme kinetics plot where we have the initial reaction rates, or the V not on the y axis, and we have the substrate concentration on the X axis and notice that we have two different curves here we have this red curve right here and then we have this green curve up here. And so notice that this green curve actually has double the total concentration of enzymes in comparison to the red curve and noticed that because it has double the total concentration, the theoretical maximum reaction velocity or the V max is also being doubled, since the total enzyme concentration is also doubled. And so we can see that by increasing the total enzyme concentration. That will also increase not only the initial reaction velocity but also the maximal reaction velocity v max. And so that's important to note. As we move forward in our course and when we're trying to compare the V max of different enzyme catalyzed reactions, we need to make sure that the total enzyme concentration was the same. Otherwise, we're not really comparing the two maximal reaction velocities fairly and so that's again important to note as we move forward through our course and that concludes our lesson and I'll see you guys in our next video

