Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on protein Ligon Fractional saturation. So first we need to define fractional saturation, which can actually be abbreviated with two different variables. The first is the Greek letter theta, and the second is the capital Letter. Why? And so some textbooks used data? Other textbooks use why, but on your exam or in some practice problems, you might find that either theta or why could be used to represent the fractional saturation. So it's important for us to be able to recognize both of these variables, however, moving forward in our course. I'm mainly going to be using data to represent the fractional saturation Onley because it's a little bit more unique and visually distinguishable. But I'll also be trying to remind you guys that every time you see Fada in our lesson, we could easily replace the theta with capital. Why? And so what exactly is this fractional saturation anyways? Well, it's just the fraction of occupied or, in other words, the fraction of saturated like in binding sites and a protein sample. And so when a ligand binding site on a protein is occupied or saturated, it just means that that, like and binding site is bound to a lie Gand. And so this fractional saturation theta or why is really just a ratio. And really, it's just the ratio of occupied proteins over the total protein content and so notice. That's exactly what we're saying down below in our image in our first box. So we can see that the fractional saturation theater, or why is really just equal to this ratio of the occupied proteins, which are just the proteins that are bound by like an over the total protein content. And so notice that that's exactly what this ratio over here is expressing is well, so the proteins that are bound by Lijun is just going to be the concentration of protein liking complex. And then the total protein is just going to be the concentration of protein liking complex, plus the concentration of free protein. Now it's also important to recognize that this expression right here for the fractional saturation actually resembles the rectangular hyperbole, a equation which recall that we covered way back when we talked about the meticulous meant in equation and so we can see that in this rectangular hyperbole equation, the access here represent the protein leg in concentration, and the B represents the concentration of free protein. And then, of course, this a right here must be equal to a value of one in our equation up above because it's not being shown. And so notice that because it resembles a rectangular hyperba that when we actually plot this data, we get a rectangular hyperbole like we see in this plot. Now, before we actually get down to this plot, it's important to note that this fractional saturation data or why can actually help us reveal the exact percentage of occupied, like and binding sites on a protein and the values of the fractional saturation theta, or why are going to range from zero at its minimum when there's absolutely no lie again, That's bound to the protein all the way up to the highest value of one when all of the protein binding sites are bound by lie game. And so at this point, we already know. So recall from our previous lesson videos that the dissociation equilibrium, constant capital, K d has units of molar ity, and it's equal to the exact lie again concentration that allows for 50% of all of the available, like in binding sites to be occupied. And so 50% corresponds with feta or the fractional saturation Equalling to a value of 0. and so down below. This plot that we see over here on the right is actually referred to as a saturation curve or ah, protein like and binding graph. And what it does is it plots the fractional saturation theta, Or why on the Y axis so we can put feta here, Or why on DSO, that's what's plotted on the Y axis and then on the X axis. Notice that it plots the lie again concentration. And so you can see that when the value of the fractional saturation theta, or why, is equal to 0.5. This is a very unique and critical point on these saturation curves or protein binding, like in binding graphs. And that's because when data is equal to 0.5, the lie again concentration that's associated with that reveals the K D, which is a measure of the affinity that the protein has for the lie again and so in our next video will be able to continue to talk more about the fractional saturation and how it applies directly to protein ligand interactions. And so I'll see you guys in that video.

