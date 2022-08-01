in this video. We're going to begin our lesson on elections now, before we actually define elections, its first helpful for us to understand what the sugar code is referring to. And so the sugar coat is just this idea that cells can use carbohydrates or sugars, for that matter in order to encode biological information that could lead to completely different cellular events. And so the letters of the sugar code are just going to be mono sacha rides and the words of the sugar code, if you will, are going to be Allah go Sacha rides. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we could get a better idea of what this sugar coat ISS. And so notice over here on the far left of our image, we have these hexagons that represent mono sacha rides, and so the mono sacha rides are the letters of the sugar coat. Now notice that we have to blue mono sack rides and to read mono sack rides, and these are separate from each other here as letters. However, when we go to combine these mono sack rides to create the ahl ago, Sacha rides over here Notice that we can create these words if you will, and notice that we can actually connect these mono sacha rides in different ways. We can connect them so that the two blue ones come first and the two red ones come second. Or we could connect them in a different way where the blue ones are alternating with the red ones. And so these would create different Allah go sack rides and therefore create different words. And the words can have different meanings that again lead to different biological events. And so you can see here that through protein binding or essentially taking these Allah go sacha rides and linking them to proteins to create glycoprotein over here, notice that these purple balls here represent ah protein. So we've got these glycoprotein and notice. The one at the top has the blue blue red red pattern, whereas the one on the bottom has the alternating blue red blue red pattern and again, these air different words so they can have different meanings and that can lead to different biological event. So perhaps this one at the top here leads to an extended life of the protein. So a long, long life for this protein, whereas the one on the bottom perhaps means that it has a short life. And so this, of course, can have completely different Kenly, two completely different biological events on DSO. That's important to keep in mind about the sugar coat. And so, really, the main idea here is that the sugar code is this idea that cells can use carbohydrates to encode biological information. And so now that we have a better understanding of the sugar coat in our next video, we'll be able to talk more about electing, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts