So now that we've introduced the sugar code in our last lesson video and this video, we're going to talk about Lech tins. And so lecterns are proteins themselves that bind to carbo hydrates with very, very high affinity and very, very high specificity, which means that lecterns won't bind to any carbohydrates. They bind to very, very specific carbohydrates, and they do so in order to perform a wide variety of biological functions that includes bio signaling cell adhesion, sell recognition, intracellular localization and much more. And so, really, when it comes down to it, electing carbohydrate interactions are really just like protein Ligon interactions. In fact, electing carbohydrate interactions are protein like in interactions. The protein is, of course, select in, and the carbohydrate is going to be the ligand. And so what this means is that the lectern carbohydrate interactions are going to be non co violent interactions that are reversible, just like protein. Ligand interactions are also non co violent and reversible. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that this pink ball that we see over here is representing the leptin, which is the carbohydrate binding protein, and then over here on the right. What we have is some carbohydrate that's representing the like. And and so, of course, the lectern is going to bind to the ligand the carbohydrate and create a lectern carbohydrate complex, which is what we see right here and notice that these black dotted lines that we see are representing non co violent interactions. And so that reminds us that this eyes actually a reversible process. And that's why we have these equilibrium arrows here because electing carbohydrate complex can also disassociate backwards to reform the free carbohydrate and the free elected. And so when you think about it, these elections, these carbohydrate binding proteins are really the translators of the sugar code. The carbohydrates are encoding the information and elections bind to these specific carbohydrates to translate that encoded information into biological action or cellular events. And so, really, this is the introduction for elections and and our next couple of videos will be able to apply the concept that we've learned and then later we'll talk about two very specific types of lecterns that you guys should know. So I'll see you guys in our next video

