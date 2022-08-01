In this video, we're going to introduce two different classes of plasma membrane embedded elect ins, and these two different classes are the inte grants, and the select ins. Now integrations are going to be plasma membrane embedded elections that are going to mediate signals between the cell, whose plasma membrane they're embedded in, and the extra cellular matrix. And so recall from your previous biology courses that the extra cellular matrix can be abbreviated as the E. C. M. And all it really is is just a network of molecules on the outside of cells, and they can provide structural or biochemical support. And so, really, integrations are just going to be plasma membrane embedded lecterns that air mediating signals between the cell and the extra cellular matrix. Now select ins, on the other hand, are going to also be plasma membrane lecterns. But they're going to mediate cell to cell recognition and adhesion, and so they're not going to interact with the extra cellular matrix. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that these grays circles and lines here represent the cells, plasma membrane and notice that going down with the yellow background, we have the inside of the cell and going up with the pink background. We have the outside of the cell and notice. On the outside of the cell. We have the E. C M. The extra cellular matrix, which can consist of carbohydrate molecules so you can see these carbohydrates extending off of it and notice embedded in our plasma membrane. Here we have this structure, and so, uh, this is representing the integration. And so, which you'll note is that this particular integrate notice has to sub units. It's got the purple one in the back, and it's got this red one here in the front. And so it's possible for integrates tohave quaternary protein structure. But notice that this integrate is embedded in the plasma membrane, making it a plasma membrane Lichten. And it's also mediating a signal between the cell whose plasma membrane it's embedded in, and the extra cellular matrix. So it's interacting with the extra cellular matrix, and really, that's what makes it an integrated. Now, over here on the right hand side, notice we have a very similar image. We have the plasma membrane here we've got the inside of the cell with the yellow background and the outside of the cell with the green background and notice that embedded in the plasma membrane we have this green structure right here that is representing a selected. And the reason that this is a selected is because notice that it's mediating cell to cell recognition. And over here in orange, what we have is a neighboring cell and notice that the neighboring cell can have, uh, structures that come off of it that contain carbohydrates on them as well. And so the selections are going to, of course be these are gonna be elected. So they are carbohydrate binding proteins that will interact with these carbohydrates and allow communication between neighboring cells. And so, really, this is the main difference here between these two classes of lecterns, the integrates and selections. And as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to get some practice utilizing the concepts that we've learned. So I'll see you guys in our next video

