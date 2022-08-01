Chymotrypsin

so kinda trips is actually one of the best studied enzymes that uses Michaelis mention kinetics and multiple catalysis mechanisms, which makes comma trips in a perfect opportunity for us to be able to apply a lot of the older concepts that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And so in this video, we're going to talk about chemo trip sins, active site and so chemo trip sins Active site will stabilize the transition state just like all other enzymes do. But it's specifically stabilizes the transition state using both co violent and general acid based Catala sis. And we'll talk more about this idea right here later in our course when we're talking about chemo trips and specific catalytic mechanism. But for now, all I really want you guys to note is that Kim, a Trip sins active site, contains three specific amino acid residues that are together referred to as the catalytic Triad and tries a prefix that means three, which is referring to these three amino acid residues and the three amino acid residues are Asper Tate 102 History in Searing 1 95 and all three of these amino acid residues are in chemo trip since active site. In all, three of them are absolutely required for chemo trip since Catala. Sis, If we remove any one of these three amino acids, then Kimo trip sins. Catalysis is not going to work. And so note that these numbers right here after the amino acids air, just referring to the specific position that they come in chemo trip sins, primary sequence. And so I would not focus on memorizing these specific numbers. I would more so focus on memorizing the amino acids themselves. Asper, Tate, history and Syrian. And so notice down below in our image here we're showing you combo trips and active site in this yellow structure represents kinda trips interactive site. And we can see the catalytic triad in kinda trip since active site, which is again Asper Tate 102 History in searing 1 95. Now down below. These two bullet points were telling you exactly why these three amino acids are required for chemo trips and Scott Alice and we're going to start off with history in 57 which is right here in the middle. So history in 57 will actually hydrogen bond with both of its neighbors. It will hydrogen bond with Syrian 1 95 and Asper Tate 102 And so we can see here that this history and 57 will hydrogen bond with the Syrian, and it will also hydrogen bond with the Asper Tate. And so all of this hydrogen bonding that history and 57 is doing is really just establishing searing 1 95 as a stronger nuclear five. And ultimately, what we'll see is that this hydrogen right here on the Syrian is gonna be transferred over to the history. So the history is going to act as a base and take up this hydrogen. And that's exactly what we see over here that the hydrogen is being picked up by the histamine, giving it a additional positive charge here and ultimately establishing the searing with a negative charge, making it a stronger nuclear foul. And so what you might be wondering is, why in the world is Asper Tate 102 needed for histamine to acquire this hydrogen? Well, the reason that Asper Tate 102 is required is because, uh, this hydrogen bond with Asper Tate 102 will actually position history in 57 toe Act as a better overall base to acquire this particular hydrogen. So if we were to remove this Asper Tate residue, then histamines Pekka here would actually not be suitable to acquire this hydrogen. And so, uh, the Asper Tate 102 is specifically there to position history in to be a better base. And without the aspect 812 history would not be able to acquire this hydrogen and make the Syrian a strong nuclear file. And so all of these interactions are all dedicated to making Syrian a strong nuclear file. So what we can say is that aspect 8102 and history in 57 are both going to enhance the nuclear Filic ability of searing 1 establishing it as a stronger nuclear file. And so this nuclear file right here is going to be what we start off with when we talk about Kim, a trip sins catalytic mechanism later in our course. But for now, this concludes our introduction to chemo trip sins active site and we'll be able to apply the concepts that we've learned in our next few videos. So I'll see you guys there

