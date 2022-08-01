Chymotrypsin

in this video, we're going to briefly talk about the significance of protein breakdown as we review the pep today's Kimo trips. And so protein breakdown is actually critical toe living systems for many different reasons, including the following two reasons. The first is that proteins and enzymes that are no longer needed inside of the cell can be degraded through protein breakdown so that their amino acids can be recycled and used to build other proteins and enzymes that are needed now. The second reason for why protein breakdown so critical the living systems is that proteins that air ingested through the diet actually need to be broken down in order to be absorbed by our intestines and used by ourselves. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that pep today is just the specific class of enzymes that catalyze is protein breakdown. And, of course, the specific enzyme Kimo trips in is a unexamined of a pep today. So it is a digestive hydro, lies or a pep today's enzyme that breaks that breaks down proteins and recall from our previous listen videos that chemo trips and actually has a preference for which amino acid residues it recognizes for cleavage. And so it always cleaves the C terminal end aunt. It typically has a preference for these aromatic amino acid residues, which are final Allan E tire scene and tripped a fan. And then it also has a lowered preference for blue scene and meth Einen, however moving forward were mainly going to be focusing on the aromatic amino acid residue preference for chemo trips in now as well. See down below, Kimo trips in is going to be secreted by the pancreas in response to eating a meal. And so, if we take a look down below at our example image over here on the left notice we have this human guy who, if we zoom in on his digestive system right here, we can see that we have his stomach right here and inside of his stomach. We've got some broccoli for those of you that are vegetarians out there. And broccoli is a vegetable that is quite high in protein. And so as this broccoli makes its way through the digestive system, which will notice is that we have an organ here called the pancreas that's responsible for ultimate lease accreting Kimo trips. And so recall that Kimo trips and actually has a Zim again that's referred to as Kimo Trip Synergen. And so, originally, the cells of the pancreas will secrete Kimo trip Synergen in its Z Imogen form, which recalls the inactive form and then chemo trip Synergen through cleavage here. Which is why we have the scissors. Um, it can be activated into chemo trips and then chemo trips and can finally begin to degrade. Um, the proteins of the broccoli that we ingested through eating a meal through the diet. And so notice over here on the right. We're showing you a specific peptide right here and notice that we're showing you that there are specific cleavage points here when we treat this peptide with Kimo trips and and so recall that it recognizes aromatic amino acid residue. So notice right here in the blue background. We have fennel, Alan. I mean, that's being recognized. And of course, the C terminal end is what gets cleaved. So over here we have the C terminal end. And so that's why this peptide bond is being cleaved. And then we also have tyrosine here, and tyrosine is another aromatic amino acid residue. So the C terminal peptide bond also gets cleaved. So on the left, what we have is just one peptide fragment. But after the two cleavages, we end up getting three separate peptide fragments that are color coded here. So we get this blue fragment right here, this green fragment here. And then we have the purple fragment over here on the far right. And so, really, this is just a reminder in a review of chemo trips and activity. And so in our next video, we'll be able to talk specifically about Kimo trip sins Active site. So I'll see you guys in that video.

