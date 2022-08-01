in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on our first class of ice opera noise, which are the Turpin's and Turpin noise. Now Turpin's are simple. Linear is a paranoids with structures that more clearly revealed that they're actually derived from my supreme units. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice on the far left, here we have the ice, a prion unit from our previous lesson video. And we know already that if we take multiple of these I supreme units and link them together, we can start to build our ice Sopron oise like thes Turpin's that we see here on the top half of our box. And so notice that we're showing you three different Turpin's. And the first one here is central, and this one here is Backdrop Canal, and this one over here is called squalling, and this is a very important or key Turpin that we'll talk more about later in our course. But one thing to note about all of these Turpin's is that they're all relatively simple and linear. I Sopron oId so you can see that they have this linear structure and even squalene. If you look at it really, really closely, you'll notice that it really does not have any cyclic structures in it. It has one end separate from the other end. And so the Turpin oId, on the other hand, are sometimes confused with Turpin's. But the Turpin oId arm or complex ice opera noise. And they're typically derived from extensively modifying the Turpin's. And so they have typically additional functional groups, and they also tend to be cyclic compounds as well. And so if we take a look at the bottom half of our image, notice we're showing you two different Turpin oId. We're showing you lemony in here, which is commonly found in lemons and in your lemonade and which will notice, is that it does have a cyclic structure, but you can still see that it has thes is a prion units inside of them and then also this one over here is called ubiquity known, which is a terp annoyed that's found in the mitochondria, and we'll talk more about this one much later in our course. But again notice that this Turpin oId has a cyclic structure, and it also has these additional functional groups branching off, but you can still tell that there are these ice supreme units embedded inside of them. Now, if you're looking to determine the number of ice Supreme units within a Turpin or Turpin oId generally in simple Turpin's interpret Lloyds, the best indicator of the number of ice supreme units is actually the number of metal group branch points. And so what I mean by that is where the methyl groups are actually branching off of. And so if we take a look at a sit trial, for instance, uh, which will notice is that we've got a metal group right here in a metal group right here. And so the branch points of these metal groups would actually be this carbon right here, because that's what the metal group is branching off of. And this carbon right here, because that's what this method group is branching off of. And so, by counting the number of branch points, you can reveal the number of ice supreme units and so here because there are two methyl group branch points. That means that there are two I supreme units again, we have them highlighted here. Now notice that counting the number of double bonds is not always going to be the best indicator of the number of ice supreme unit because if we were to count the number of double bonds here, we would count that there are three double bonds, so counting the number of double bonds is not always the best indicator. The best indicator again to reveal the number of ice supreme units is the number of methyl group branch points. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying this idea here in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

