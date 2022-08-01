Isoprenoids

So now that we've explored all of our fatty acid based lipids in this video, we're finally going to transition and talk about the ice opera noise. Now, before we get started, let's first revisit our lipid map just to make sure we're all on the same page. And we know that up until this point, in our course, we've been exploring the left branch here and all of our fatty acid based lipids. And so, in our previous lesson videos, we talked about all of these fatty, acid based lipids that show up in our original lipid map. But here what we've done is we've gone ahead and condensed all of those down to just showing the fatty acid right here. And now that we finished talking about our fatty acid base lipids, we're finally going to explore this right branch and talk about the ice Supremes and the soprano roids. And so the iso prin oId again are their own branch of lipids here and really, these air just lipids. That air, constructed from two or more units with the same carbon skeleton of a molecule called ISO preen and so again is a prion, is just a molecule and its I you pack name or its scientific name is really just to metal 13 Buta dying. But really this is just a five carbon molecule and it's this five carbon molecule that you see right here What you might recall is the same exact molecule we used to symbolize all of our eyes. Sopron oId in our previous versions of our lipid Matt And so you can also see that this is a pre molecule is shown right down here. And so if we were to go ahead and number the main chain carbon atoms here, you would see that there are total four carbon atoms and our main chain, which is what the beauty of prefixes referring thio the die is referring to to the scene is referring to double bonds. So notice that there are two double bonds and of course, the one in the three year, referring to the positions of those double bonds appearing at carbon one and carbon three. And then, of course, the two method was referring to this metal group here branching off of carbon number two. But again, the main point here is that this is just a five carbon molecule and by taking multiple of these is a pre molecules and combining them together, we can build our ice opera noise. And really, there are three major classes of ice opera noise that you guys should know moving forward. And we have those numbered 12 and three right here. And so the first class of ice opera noid that you guys should know are the Turpin's and the Turpin oId. The second class are the steroids, and the third class are the lipid vitamins. And so, if you take a look at our lipid map down below, noticed that we're showing you the isil preens here and again. This is this molecule right here. Now, if you take multiple of these ice Supremes and link them together, you can start to build our ice Sopron Oise! And there are three major classes of these. I super annoyed the Turpin's interpret Lloyds the steroids and the lipid vitamins. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these three different classes of ice a paranoids, uh, in their own videos. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to the ice opera noise and I'll see you guys in our next video

