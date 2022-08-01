in this video, we're going to introduce our second class of ice opera noid lipids, which are the steroids. Now, before we get started, let's first revisit our lipid map to make sure we're all on the same page. And of course, we know that we've already explored our fatty acid based lipids in our previous lesson videos. And so in this flow chart, we're just abbreviating it like this. And so currently we're starting to explore our ISA preens and ice opera noise. And we've already talked about our Turpin's interpret noise. And so in this video we're going to introduce the steroids. And so steroids again, our ice opera annoyed lipids themselves. And what makes them so unique is that they have a core carbon tetra cyclic ring structure called go nine. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left, which will notice, is that we're starting here with ease is a prion units. And by combining these I supreme units were able to build this molecule here called go nine. And so this molecule that you see right here exactly as it is is called groaning and this Gonen molecule is actually found at the core of our steroids. And so this steroid Gonen core, as you can see down below in our image again has four rings that air fused together. Which is why we call it a tetra cyclic ring tetra, meaning for and then, of course, cyclic ring referring to the cyclic ring structures. And so these four rings that refused together you can see that there are 36 member ID rings that you can see. We can call a B and C uh, these are all six member ID rings here, here and here. And then we also have one five member ID ring as well, and we can call this one ring D. And so what's important to note is that although it might not be obvious that the Gonen structure is actually derived from ice supreme units, it's important to remember that Go nine and all of our steroids are bio synthetically derived from isil preen units. And that is what makes these steroids ice opera noise because they're derived from ice supreme. So that's always important to keep in mind. Now it's also important to note that stare Rawls are very specific types of steroids that have at least one hydroxy al group. And so, of course, hydroxyl groups are just o h groups. And if you take a look down below at our image over here, noticed that simply by adding ah, hydroxyl group to the Gonen corps were able to get our sterile. So this is our stare all, if you will, because of the hydroxyl group. Now, in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about a very specific type of sterile called cholesterol. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to the steroids. And again, we're going to continue to talk Maura about some specific steroids as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in that video.

