Sphingoglycolipids

in this video, we're going to introduce cerebral sides and Globo sides. And so sory, bro sides are just a specific type of swing go glycol, a lipid. And of course, the glycoprotein fix. We know from our last lesson video just means that it contains a carbohydrate or a sugar unit. But more specifically, cerebral sides air going to contain Onley one single sugar residue as the head group now typically cerebral side, they're going to be found in membranes of nerve and brain tissues. And that's why it has the prefix Serie bro because the Prefect Cerebral means head, and it makes sense that they're gonna be found in our heads or in our brains. And so if we take a look down below at our image notice, what we've got here is the base of a single lipid. And as the variable head group, what we have is a sugar unit and this if it's a single sugar residue or a single sugar unit, then it's gonna be considered a cerebral side and notice that this sugar unit can actually be different sugars. It could be a glucose molecule like this one right here, or it could be a galactus molecule like this one over here on both of these are cerebral side, because again they only have one sugar unit, and again, they're gonna be found in our heads or in our brain membranes now glow both sides. On the other hand, these are also singled like, Oh, lipids. But they contain more than just a single sugar residue these contain greater than or equal toe to sugar residue. So they have more than one sugar residue as the head group. And so, if we wanted to get a global side, all we would really need to do is attach another sugar unit right here. And there you go. You got yourself a global side. So pretty easy idea. Just greater than two sugar units. And so this here concludes our introduction to cerebral sides and global sides. And our next lesson video. We're going to introduce ganglia side, So I'll see you guys there

