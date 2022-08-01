Sphingoglycolipids

in this video, we're going to introduce ganglia sides, and so ganglia sides are yet another type of swing Go Glencoe lipid. And of course, the Glick Oh, here tells us that it's going to contain some type of carbohydrates or sugar unit. But more specifically, these ganglia sides air going to contain a complex and branched a LIGO sacha ride as the head group. Now, these complex and branch al ego Sacha rides are going to contain at least one see Alec acid residue, which is really just as sugar acid derivative and al Danek acid, if you might recall from our previous lesson videos and the most common see Alec acid residue found in these ganglia sides are n acetyl nure Amick, acid residues or any you five a c for short. And so if we take a look down below at our gangly aside structure, notice that it is containing the same single lipid base here and branching off as the variable head group. What we have is a complex Allah go sacha ride and so you can see that we have these different sugar units here and it is ah branched Ah Lego sack a rat as well. And it contains this ciolek acid residue here, which is again, uh, n acetyl nure Amick acid or any you five a. C. And so what's really important to note about these ganglia sides is that, uh, defects in the ganglia side metabolism will actually lead to many different diseases, including a disease known as tay Sachs disease, which is a neurodegenerative disease that has many different symptoms, including blindness, and can actually lead to death as well. And so down below. What we have is this image here just to remind you that defects and gangly aside metabolism can lead to taste sack. So the most important thing is to associate that these ganglia sides are important because otherwise, if, if, uh they're not metabolized correctly, it could lead to diseases. And so this year concludes our introduction to ganglia sides, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned here in our next few videos. So I'll see you guys there

