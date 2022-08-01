Apparent Km and Vmax Example 1

So here we have an example problem that says that the value of the in division constant on the free enzyme K I for a certain competitive inhibitor is to micro Mueller when no inhibitor is present, the value of the McKell is constant. K m is 10 Micro Mueller calculate the apparent cam when four micro Mueller of inhibitor is present. And so, in order to solve for this example problem here, we're going to need to use some of the information that's in our table up above. And so, uh, notice here that in our example problem We're specifically looking at a competitive inhibitor. So we're gonna want to focus on this first row here on our table, and it wants us to calculate the apparent km. And so the apparent K M is defined right here for the competitive inhibitor and so we could go ahead and rewrite this down below. So what we're trying to solve for is the apparent K. M. And of course, this is gonna be equal to Alfa Times, the K M. Now we are given the value of the K M as Micro Mueller, but we're not really given the value of the degree of inhibition. And so what we're going to need to do is we're gonna need to calculate for the degree of inhibition and so recall from our previous lesson videos that the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme is defined by this equation right here where the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa is equal to one plus this ratio of the concentration of inhibitor over the inhibition constant. Now we are given the concentration of inhibitor as four Micro Mueller and were also given the inhibition constant as to micro Mueller so we could go ahead and plug in those values for Alfa. So what we get is that Alfa is equal to one. Plus the concentration of inhibitor is for Micro Mueller So one plus four micro Moeller over theme inhibition constant which is given to us as to micro Mueller so we can put a to micro Mueller here. And so if we do four Micro Mueller divided by two Micro Mueller and then add one, what we'll get is that Alfa is equal to three. And so now that we have our Alfa which is equal to three, we can take it and we can essentially plug it into our expression over here. And so if we do that, what we get is that the apparent K M is equal to three times the k m, which again we said earlier in our problem that the K M is equal to 10 Micro Moeller. And so three times 10 Micro Mueller is going to be equal to 30 Micro Mueller and so 30 Micro Moeller is going to be the answer for our apparent km under the's conditions that air described in our problems. And so this is the answer to our example problem and we'll be able to get some practice on our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

