Uncompetitive Inhibition

So now that we know that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors will proportionally decrease both the apparent K. M and the apparent V max oven enzyme in this video, we're gonna talk about how uncompetitive inhibitors affect met callous meant in plots. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type they are, including uncompetitive inhibitors, they will all decrease the initial reaction velocity or the V, not of an enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so notice taking a look at our image down below. On the left hand side, we have, um, a callous, meant and plot showing two different curves. This black curve represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the absence of inhibitor. And this blue curve here represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of uncompetitive inhibitor and notice that in the presence of uncompetitive inhibitor, the initial reaction rate is being decreased, as we indicated up above. And so also recall from our previous lesson videos that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors will Onley bind to the enzyme substrate complex, which means that Alfa Prime is going to measure its degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex. And so again, Alfa Prime the degree of innovation on the enzyme substrate complex. Oven uncompetitive inhibitor, as we already know, is going to proportionally decrease both the apparent km and the apparent V max oven enzyme. And so notice that the apparent K M is defined as came over Alfa Prime and the apparent V. Max is also defined as V Max over Alfa Prime. And so the Alfa Prime here is on Lee going to decrease the K M and the V Max. And so if we want to get the McHale is meant an equation in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor. All we need to dio is substitute the V Max with the apparent V Max, as we did down below and substitute the K m with the apparent cam, as we did down below as well. And so notice again Here, looking at this, McHale is meant and plot that clearly in the presence of inhibitor, the V Max is being decreased. Unlike with competitive inhibition so recall with competitive inhibition the blue curve went all the way up Eventually thio the V max so that it was unchanged. But here with uncompetitive inhibition again, the V max is being decreased. And that's because no matter how much we increase the substrate concentration, essentially no matter how many bones we add, of course, Shaggy is always going to be there to make sure that Scooby Doo does not convert the maximum amount of bones into poop. And so, Scooby Eyes only gonna be able to convert ah lowered amount of bones into poop indicated by a lowered V max, and also noticed that along with the V Max being decreased, uh, the K M is also being decrease of the apparent cam is also being decreased with respect Thio the K m in the absence of inhibitor. And so over here on the right, this McHale is mentioned plot is just trying to show us what happens if we increase the concentration of uncompetitive inhibitor even further and notice we have these three different curves. We have the black curve that again represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the absence of any inhibitor. And then we have this purple curve here that represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of just one Moeller concentration of uncompetitive inhibitor, and noticed that the V Max is again being decreased. But so is the K M. And so the K M is decrease. The V max has decreased. But we have this green curve here that represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the presence of plus two Moeller concentration of uncompetitive inhibitor. And so notice that increasing the concentration of uncompetitive inhibitor even further will decrease the V Max even further. And it will decrease the K M even further as well. So, again, the K M is still going to be decreased here, along with the decreases in the V max. And so this year concludes our lesson on how uncompetitive inhibition effects McHale is mentioned plots. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about how uncompetitive inhibition effects the line Weaver bird plot. So I'll see you guys in that video.

