Uncompetitive Inhibition

So in this video, we're going to talk about how uncompetitive inhibitors affect line. Weaver Berg plots and so recall that uncompetitive inhibitors proportionally decrease both the apparent K M as well as the apparent V Max oven enzyme. And so, even though both the apparent cam and the apparent V Max are decreased, it turns out that the slope of the line on a line we were burke plot, which is the ratio of the K M over the V Max, is actually not changed. And so here, what we can say is that the slope is not going to change even in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor. And so this green background here behind proportionately decreased shows that, um, it corresponds with the slope of the line not changing. And of course, since the line with Robert Plot is also known as a double reciprocal plots, since it plots the reciprocal of the initial reaction velocity on the Y axis and the reciprocal of the substrate concentration on the X axis. Uh, what this means is that both the why intercept, which is the reciprocal of the V Max as well as the absolute value of the X intercept, which is the negative reciprocal of the K m. Both of these, because they are reciprocal. Is there going to be proportionally increased? And again, this has to do with the nature of the fact that the reciprocal Zehr plotted on these axes. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, you can see that in the presence of uncompetitive inhibitor. This is how the line we were, Burke equation changes. And so notice that the slope of our line, which is again the ratio of the cam over the V Max eyes actually not being affected by the degree of inhibition factors. So there's no Alfa prime affecting um, this, uh, slope here and so that this means that the slope is not being changed. And again, this has to do with the fact that both the apparent K. M and the apparent V Max are proportionally being decreased. And so if we take a look at the line, we were Burke equation over here on the right notice, we have two different lines. We have this black line here that represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the absence of inhibitor indicated by negative concentration of I. And then we have this purple line here that represents the enzyme catalyzed reactions in the presence of uncompetitive inhibitor one Moeller concentration and so notice that even though the, uh, why intercept is being increased and the X intercept, the absolute value of the X intercept is also being increased. Um, the, uh, these values here are getting further and further away from our zero marker, which we know acts as the infinity marker for the V max and the K M themselves. And so you can see that the V max, um here is getting further away from the infinity marker, meaning it's being decreased. And three k. M here is also getting further away from the infinity market, which means it's being decreased as well, and they're being decreased proportionally, which is what allows the slope here of our line to say exactly the same. And so notice that the example here is asking us to draw the representative line for the enzyme activity if the concentration of uncompetitive inhibitor was doubled. And so here we have plus one concentration of I. So if we were to double this, it would be plus two concentration of I. And so, in the presence of even mawr uncompetitive inhibitor, the the Max eyes going to decrease even further. And so here we could say that the Y intercept is gonna get further away from the zero infinity marker, and the same goes for the K M is going to get further away, and it's gonna be proportionally decreased so that the slope stays exactly the same. And so here noticed that all of these slopes here are exactly the same. And that is a unique identifying feature that uncompetitive and inhibitors are present. And so what you'll notice is that when you think again about uncompetitive inhibitors, you think about that unique you and the unique you you think about the U turn. And so we know that both the K M and the V Max they're gonna be decreased because of this U turn. And so with this you turn. It can also help you remember that there's going to be parallel lines as well. And so you can see here that it here's our line for the, uh, in the absence of inhibitor and notice that it does a U turn here on it pretty much keeps the same line. Exactly. Parallel. And so you can see that this U turn has these two parallel lines. And so hopefully these little hints that helped me remember uncompetitive inhibitor effects online. We were Burke plots will also help you guys remember it a little bit as well. And so, uh, this year concludes our lesson, and we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward in our core. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

