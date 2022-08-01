in this video, we're going to talk about our second type of reversible inhibition, which is uncompetitive inhibition. And so, of course, uncompetitive inhibition is going to be caused by uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors. And so, unlike competitive enzyme inhibitors, a NCCAM Pettitte of enzyme inhibitors will Onley bind to the enzyme substrate complex. And they do not buy into the free enzyme like again competitive inhibitors dio. And so, of course, when the uncompetitive inhibitor binds to the enzyme substrate complex, it's going to form the S I complex, and we already know that all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type they are, they're all going to decrease the initial reaction Velocity V not of the enzyme catalyzed reactions. So no surprise here. Now, what's important to know, as is already anticipated, uncompetitive in inhibitors do not compete, so there is no competition when it comes to uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors. And so what this means is that the uncompetitive inhibitor does not compete with the substrate for the same binding site and instead, uncompetitive inhibitors. Binding site is on Lee, created after the substrate binds to the free enzyme to form the enzyme substrate complex, and we'll be able to see this a little bit better down below in our image Now, also note that the binding of an uncompetitive inhibitor to the enzyme substrate complex is going to prevent the conversion of the substrate into the product. And so that is the nature of inhibitors as a whole. When they're bound to the enzyme, they're going to somehow prevent the reaction from taking place. And so if we take a look at our example image down below of uncompetitive inhibition notice on the left hand side, we have an image that we have seen before and our previous lesson videos. And so you can see that we have the same exact enzyme catalyzed reaction that we've seen in our previous lesson videos and noticed that the uncompetitive inhibitor here is not affecting the free ends. I'm like the competitive inhibitor did in our previous lesson video. Instead, the uncompetitive inhibitor is Onley binding to the enzyme substrate complex toe form, the S I complex. And of course, whenever the inhibitor is bound to the enzyme, that's going to prevent the reaction. So there will be no reaction when the inhibitors bound to the enzyme. And so over here on the right hand side. Essentially, what we have is the same exact image of the left hand side, except just a different visual representation, and so notice that the free enzyme over here is in red. The active site is this circular position here, and notice that the uncompetitive inhibitor here is not interacting with the free enzyme specifically because there's no binding site for the uncompetitive inhibitor on the free enzyme, and so notice that this allows the substrate to bind to the free enzyme Normally toe form. The enzyme substrate complex, however, notice that upon the formation of the enzyme substrate complex that induces the binding site for the uncompetitive inhibitor to form. And so now the uncompetitive inhibitor can bind to the enzyme substrate complex toe form, the E S I complex. And, of course, whenever the inhibitor is again bound to the enzyme, that's going to prevent the reaction from taking place. However, what's really important here again is this idea that with on competitive inhibitors, there's absolutely no competition between the uncompetitive inhibitor and the substrate. And so it's important to emphasize here that the uncompetitive inhibitor does not compete with the substrate and the reason that it doesn't compete with the substrate is because the substrate is actually already bound to the enzyme. When, um, the enzyme substrate, complex forms and again uncompetitive inhibitors will Onley bind to the enzyme substrate complex, which is again very, very different from competitive inhibitors. And so, in our next lesson, video will be ableto revisit our analogy, but change it up a little bit for uncompetitive inhibitors, and we'll also give you guys a little memory tool to help you guys memorize the effects that uncompetitive, uh, inhibitors have on enzyme, So I'll see you guys in those videos.

