Uncompetitive Inhibition

in this video, we're going to talk about the effects that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors have on enzymes and so recall from our previous lesson videos, we mention the fact that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors will actually make the apparent K M oven enzyme appeared to get better. However, in the process, it makes the apparent V max of the enzyme worse. And so even though the apparent KM seems to get better in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor, uncompetitive inhibitors are still going to inhibit the enzyme catalyzed reaction because the better apparent K M is accompanied by the V Max getting worse, and so recall that a better apparent K M just means that the enzyme is going to appear to have a stronger affinity for the substrate. But of course, a stronger affinity, we know corresponds with a decreased K M. And of course, a worse apparent V Max is going to correspond with a decrease V max as well. And so, essentially, what we're saying here is that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors will proportionally decrease both the apparent K M as well as the apparent V Max oven. Enza now also recall from our previous lesson videos that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors do not compete, and so there's no competition between the substrate and the uncompetitive inhibitor. Now the real question is exactly how and why is it that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors have these particular effects on an enzyme? And so, in order to understand that, let's take a look down below at our image and notice that we're using the same exact analogy that we used in our competitive inhibition lesson, where Scooby Doo here is binding to a Scooby snack bone and converting it into a Dukie over here on the floor and notice that instead of using our competitive inhibitor soccer ball here instead, what we're using is one of the most uncompetitive looking people that we know shaggy to represent the uncompetitive inhibitor. And that's because Shaggy is always so scared to compete, and he's got these skinny arms and skinny legs. And really, there's no way that Shaggy is gonna be able to compete with the football linebacker on a football field. And so that reminds us that Shaggy, the uncompetitive inhibitor here, is not going to compete with anything, including the substrate over here, and so also noticed that Shaggy are uncompetitive inhibitor has a very particular mood where he's upset with Scooby Doo for pooping on his living room couch and so noticed that shaggy here saying, You've had enough bone scoop and he's so upset with Scooby Doo that really he Onley cares about Scooby Doo when he's bound to that bone, and he's got that bone in his mouth. And really, when Shaggy is so upset with Scooby Doo in this mood, he's not going to care about Scooby Doo when he doesn't have that bone in his mouth. And again, all Shaggy wants to do is prevent Scooby Doo from pooping on his couch. And so, uh, this is exactly why we have this symbol right here, Alfa Prime. And so recall that Alfa Prime is the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex. And so that reminds us that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors will Onley bind to the enzyme substrate complex, and they do not bind to the free enzyme. And so, of course, whenever Shaggy catches Scooby Doo with that bone in his mouth, he's gonna grab his dog leash and attach it to his color real quick, and they're going to form an enzyme substrate inhibitor complex like we see here and s I complex. And, of course, Shaggy is going to make sure that Scooby Doo does not eat that bone because if he does, it's gonna end up with a big mess. He's got to clean up. And so now that we understand our image a little bit better, let's go on back up to our text to revisit again exactly how and why Uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors have these particular effects on an enzyme, and we're going to start off with how uncompetitive inhibitors decrease the apparent K M. And so the reason that uncompetitive inhibitors decrease the apparent K M is because uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors also lower or decrease the concentration of enzyme substrate complex. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the uncompetitive inhibitor here is going to bind to the enzyme substrate complex to form the enzyme substrate inhibitor complex. But in the process, it's going to decrease the concentration of enzyme substrate complex. And of course, what that means is that this equilibrium over here is going to respond to the decreased enzyme substrate complex by shifting to the right. And so that's exactly what we're seeing up above. And so notice that by lush at lease principle, a lowered or decrease concentration of enzyme substrate complex causes the K one reaction to shift to the right and so notice that the number one up above corresponds with the number one down below. So we have low shot liaise principle here and notice that we have this pink arrow shooting to the right, reminding us that this equilibrium is going to shift to the right when uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors decrease the concentration of enzyme substrate complex. And so, of course, if this equilibrium shifts to the right, the enzyme substrate complex is going to form. And that's going to make it appears if the enzyme has a stronger affinity for the substrate, and so a strengthened enzyme substrate affinity, we know corresponds with a decreased K M. And so that's exactly how and why. Uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors decrease the apparent K M. And again, the decreased apparent cam appears to make the enzyme perform better because the enzyme is going to appear to have a stronger affinity for the substrate. But just because the apparent km appears to get better does not mean that uncompetitive inhibitors make the enzyme better. And that's because this decreased apparent km that appears to make the enzyme better is also accompanied by the apparent V max getting significantly worse. And so because the apparently max get significantly worse, uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors are still going to have an overall inhibitory effect on the enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so now we're going to move on to the fact that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors also decrease the apparent V max. And so this has to do with the fact that uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors do not compete. And so again, we know that Shaggy down here are uncompetitive inhibitor. He is not very competitive. It also he's not gonna compete even with the substrate, which means that even if we increase the substrate here and added a huge pile of bones, it doesn't matter how many bones there are. Uh, Shaggy is not going to compete with those bones, and that means that the bones cannot out compete, shaggy. And that's exactly what we're saying up above in number two, that since the substrate can't out compete the uncompetitive inhibitor, this means that the effects of the uncompetitive inhibitor are not going to be reversed even when we increase the substrate concentration to saturating levels. Even if we were to make a huge pile of bones here, the uncompetitive enzyme inhibitor effects are not going to be reversed like what we saw with competitive inhibition. And so this means that the decreased initial reaction velocity of the uncompetitive inhibitor is going to translate to a decreased the max. And so notice here, down below. If we would apply this even if we had a huge pile of bones here, it doesn't matter how many bones there are. Shaggy. If he spots Scooby with a bone in his mouth, he's going to jump right on Scooby. And make sure that Scooby does not eat that bone preventing Scooby from making the maximum amount of poops regardless of how many bones there are. And that's why if the maximum amount of poops they're gonna be prevented, the V max is going to be decreased. And of course, uh, if uncompetitive inhibitors decrease the V max, that means that the catalytic constant or the K cat or the turnover number is also going to be decreased. And we know that the K cat represents the maximum catalytic efficiency under saturating substrate concentration. So even under saturating bone concentrations, uh, Scooby Doo is not gonna be able to create the maximum amount of poop poops per second. A zloty as shaggy here is ready to make sure that, uh, he's not going to poop on his couch. And so notice down below. Here, what we're saying is that the decreased catalytic constant or K cat or turnover number eyes going to be equal to the V max also being decreased on. Of course, the total enzyme concentration is not going to be affected by the uncompetitive inhibitor. And so the decreased the max is, of course, going to lead to the decrease K cat. And so this is a lot of effects to remember about uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors. And so how could you guys possibly go about memorizing all of these different effects that uncompetitive and, uh, inhibitors have? And so that's exactly why we have this box down below. And so when it comes to uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors, we really want to focus on this you here, which is quite unique for uncompetitive inhibition. And so this, you hear reminds me of a U turn And that just tells me that everything's going to be going down, including the K M and the V Max are both going to be decreased, as we said up above. And so notice that with uncompetitive and ambition, even though it says, uh, the K M is gonna be increased, we can't forget the you means a u turn. And so even though it says Cam is gonna be increased, the K M is actually going to be decreased when we consider the U turn. And, of course, with uncompetitive inhibition, there's absolutely no competition between the uncompetitive inhibitor and the substrate, and that means that the substrate cannot compete. And, of course, if the substrate can't compete, then it can't keep the same V max. And that means that the V Max is going to be decreased. And so again, all you need to remember with uncompetitive inhibition is that it represents a U turn and everything is going to be going down. So the K M being decreased and so is the V Max. And so this here concludes our introduction to the effects of uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors, and we'll be able to get some practice later in our course. But in our next lesson video, we'll talk about how uncompetitive enzyme inhibitors affect the McHale is meant and plot, so I'll see you guys there.

