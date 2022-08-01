Explanation of the Hydrophobic Effect

So we already said in our previous video that the hydrophobic effect is not explained by the strong net affinity of hydrophobic substances for each other. But the hydrophobic effect can be explained by looking at the water molecules that surround a non polar substance. And so when we take a non polar substance and we added in tow water, it becomes a hydrated, non polar substance. And all that means is that there's a cage like shell or layer of water molecules surrounding the non polar substance. And this layer of water molecules is referred to as the hydration shell. And we already talked about hydration shells a little bit when we talked about water soluble ity and our previous videos. And really, there's three things to note about the water molecules and hydration shell surrounding a non polar substance, and the first thing to note is that water molecules in the hydration show cannot participate in normal hydrogen bonding. Now, the second thing to note is that water molecules in the hydration shell they move slower than normal. They formed fewer but stronger hydrogen bonds, and because they form stronger hydrogen bonds, they have mawr energy and more energy means that they are less stable. And then the third thing to note about water molecules in the hydration shell is that they have fewer options for orientations in three D space. And this has to do with the stronger hydrogen bonds. So when they form these strong hydrogen bonds, they're harder to break. And because they're harder to break, it's harder for them to take on different orientations, and so fewer orientations means that they're gonna be mawr ordered. And we know that more order is associated with less entropy from our thermodynamic videos, but recalled that the universe is moving towards a state of increased entropy, and so because water molecules in the hydration shell around a non polar substance are decreasing the entropy, this means that the formation of a hydration shell around a non polar substance is not thermo dynamically favorable. But it actually is thermo dynamically favorable for hydration shells to merge together when non polar substances clump and reduce their surface area. And so even though the entropy is decreased when non polar substances clump, this decrease in local entropy is largely offset by an overall increase in the entropy of the surroundings or of the universe when water molecules that used to be part of the hydration shell break free from the hydration shell and increase the universal entropy. And so all we're saying here is that when non polar substances clump and water, this is actually a thermo, dynamically favorable process and a spontaneous process. So let's take a look at our example below to help clear this up a little bit. So, down here, what we have is water, and we're taking a non polar molecule and adding it to the water, which means that it's going to become a hydrated, non polar substance. And hydrated. Non polar substances have a hydration shell around them, and we know that water molecules in the hydration, shell arm or ordered and Maura order again is associated with lowered entropy. And so here we have a hydration shell of water molecules surrounding the non polar molecule, and that means that there's going to be a decrease in the entropy of the system. Now, over here we're adding a second non polar molecule, which means that we're getting a formation of another hydro hydration shell. And so if the first hydration shell decrease the entropy of the system. The formation of a second hydration shell is gonna further decrease the entropy of the system. And so when non polar substances clumped together, there's actually a decrease in three different things. The first is that there's a decrease in the surface area of the non polar molecules. The second is that there's a decrease in the number of molecules that are part of the hydration shell. And so notice. Over here we have a total of seven water molecules, part of this hydration shell and another seven water molecules, part of this hydration shell. So there is a total of 14 water molecules part of the hydration shells. Now, when the non polar molecules clump together, they reduce their surface area, and they reduce the number of water molecules that are part of the hydration show. So here in this hydration shell, notice that there's Onley, a total of nine water molecules, part of the hydration shell, not 14. And so the other water molecules that used to be part of the hydration shells. They broke free, and so they broke free from the hydration shell on their circled in red, And this image here And so the last thing that's decreased when non polar substances clumped together is that there's a decreased in local entropy, So two things combining in tow one decreases the local entropy. But this decrease in local entropy is largely offset by an increase in the entropy of the surroundings, or of the universe, when water molecules that used to be part of the hydration shell break free. So these water molecules that break free, they end up increasing the overall entropy of the universe, which means that when non polar molecules clump together, ultimately they end up increasing the entropy of the universe. And that means that the clumping of non polar molecules is thermo, dynamically favorable. And so this concludes our lesson on the hydrophobic effect explanation. And if you have any questions, leave them in the comments below. And in our next video, we're gonna talk about the role of the hydrophobic effect in protein folding and membrane formation. So I'll see you guys in that video

