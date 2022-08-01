Protein Folding & Membrane Formation

So we already said in our previous videos that the hydrophobic effect is important toe life because it's critical for protein folding as well as the formation of membranes. And so, in our example below, we have protein folding on the left and membrane formation on the right, and so when we take a protein that's an unorganized protein that's unfolded and we fold it very nicely into a nice organized structure that decreases local entropy because we're going from unorganized and spread out, spread out all over the place to a nice, neat organized formation of the protein. And so whenever there's a decrease in entropy or local entropy, we know that it needs to be accompanied by an increase in the universal entropy or the entropy of the surroundings. And so that's where the hydrophobic effect comes into play. And so here we have a protein represented by this green line. Here, this is an unfolded protein and extending off of the protein we have. These yellow are groups which are non polar, are groups, and around these non polar are groups. We have our hydration shells with these water molecules, and so you can see that the water molecules are surrounding the, uh, the are groups. The non polar are groups here, so they create a hydration shell. And we know that the water molecules in the hydration shell they decrease entropy. And so this is not thermo dynamically favorable. Now, when these non polar substances clump what'll happen, is the water molecules will break free from the hydration shell and increase the universal entropy. So even though there's a decrease in local entropy, where the, uh, non polar, our group's heir, clumping together to decrease entropy, it's offset by the water molecules that break free and increase the universal entropy. So here you can see we have our folded protein on the water molecules, uh, here have broken free from the hydration shell, and that allows our protein to fold. So the hydrophobic effect is very important for the proper folding of a protein, and we'll talk more about this later on in our course when we talk about proteins. Now, over here we have membrane formation, and we've seen this image a few times in our previous videos. And so we've got a phosphor, a lipid here which of course has a polar head and to non polar tales and the non polar tales. They're gonna be hydrated, non polar tales. So they're gonna have water molecules in a hydration shell surrounding these non polar tales. And so these water molecules that are surrounding the non polar tales they can begin to break free. And when these fossil lipids, they clump together so you can see here we're clumping and we're reducing the surface area, and we're reducing the amount of water molecules that air in the hydration shells surrounding these non polar substances. And so the fossil lipids are gonna continue to accumulate. Continue to, uh, reduce the surface area and reduce the hydration shells and continue to increase the universal entropy by releasing water molecules from the hydration shells. And so that allows for the formation of a fossil lipid bi layer. And this is incredibly important to the formation of life, just like we talked about in our a b O Genesis videos. And so this concludes our lesson on the hydrophobic effect, and I'll see you guys in a practice videos

Hide transcripts