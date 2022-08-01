Hemiacetal vs. Hemiketal

in this video, we're going to build up the knowledge to understand Hemi, A Settles and Hemi Kittles. Now, before we actually define Hemi, Aceto and Hemi Kettle, its first helpful to understand the reaction that results in civilization of mono sacha rides and so mono sack rides or sugars can sick lies via a nuclear Filic edition reaction that occurs between alcohol groups and the Carbonnel groups of Aldo hides or key tones. And so the alcohol's in this reaction are going to be new Cleo Filic, and so they will act as nuclear fouls, whereas the Carbonnel groups of the alga hides and key tones are electro filic, so they are going to act as the electro Files. And, of course, the an America Carbon is going to form upon sickle ization of the mono sacha ride. And so if we take a look at our example, we're going to see how alcohol's can react with both alga hides and key tones in ordered for a mono Sacha ride to Sick Lies. And so we'll confers, analyze our image over here on the left and notice at the top here we're just showing you this nuclear Filic edition reaction that occurs between the alcohol and alga hide. So notice here in orange What we have is the alcohol group And then of course, over here in green notice What we have is the alga hide group. And so, of course, the alcohol is going to be nuclear Filic. So it's electron density is going to attack the electro Filic Carbonnel group of the alga hide. And so, of course, we're not showing the full, full mechanism that results upon mono Sacha ride civilization. But this is the general idea that you guys should walk away with. Alcohols are nuclear filic alga hides are electro filic and so down below noticed that we're showing you a linear mono sacha ride and you can see that this linear mono sack Reid has an alga high group and it has the alcohol group here. Uh, that is, uh, needed for this nuclear Filic edition reaction to take place. And so this is going to be an internal reaction that occurs within the same molecule. And ultimately, this results in this pirate notes that we see over here when the C five carbon alcohol group interacts with the carbon eel group on the C one carbon. And so this is a pirate knows again because it contains a six member ring and notice that upon civilization of this mano Sacha ride, the An America carbon forms. And of course, the an American carbon we know from our previous lesson videos is the Onley carbon atom that's attached directly to two oxygen atoms, the ring oxygen and the oxygen of one of its alcohol Gers. Now, which will also notice, is that the animator Carbon before sickle ization used to be the carbon of the Carbonnel group. And so really, that's another way to think about the an America carbon. It's the carbon atom that used to be part of the Carbonnel Group. Now, over here in the right side box, notice that we have a very similar reaction. Except this time we have the alcohol group reacting with a key tone group instead of an alga hide. And so again, the only difference between the Al Haydn Ketone is that the key tone has the our group, whereas the Al head has the hydrogen. And so when we take a look at our linear mono sacha right here, notice that it contains both the key tone group and it contains the alcohol group. And so, uh, this reaction is able to take place internally within the same mono sacha, right? And that results in the sickle ization of the mono sack right to form this fear anos and recall. It's a few notes because it's a five member ID ring when the C five hydroxy group interacts with the C two key tone group. And, of course upon civilization, Theano, Mary carbon forms and theano Mary Carbon, you can see, is bound to two oxygen atoms directly. And it used to be the carbon that was part of the carbon eel group. And so now that we have a better understanding of the reaction that results in sickle ization of mono Sacha rides in our next video, we can distinguish between Hemi A Settle and Hemi Keitel. So I'll see you guys in that video

