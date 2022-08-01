Hemiacetal vs. Hemiketal

So now that we're familiar with the reaction that allows mono sacha rides to sick lies in this video, we're going to focus on how civilization will form either a Hemi aceto or ah, Hemi Kettle. And so we already know from our last lesson video that the an America carbon will form upon mono, Sacha ride civilization. But what you may not have realized is that this an American carbon that forms will actually become part of a relatively unstable Hemi, a settle or Hemi kettle. Now the prefix Hemi is a prefix that means half and so literally Hemi a settle can be defined as half of an ass. It'll group. And so this is going to result from the reaction that we talked about in our last lesson video, which was an alcohol reacting with an alga hide group. And then, of course, ah, Hemi Key towel can be defined as half of a key towel group, and this is going to result from again the same reaction we talked about in our last lesson video, which is an alcohol group reacting with a key tone group. And so if we take a look at our example image down below, we can distinguish between Hemi, a settles and heavy key tales. And so, in this box here notice that the top half is showing the formation of a Hemi a settle and the bottom half of our image is showing the formation of a Hemi key towel. And so what you'll notice is that the Hemi a settle in Hemi kettle are resulting from the same exact reaction we talked about in our last lesson. Video, which is an alcohol group reacting with an alga high group, will form this Hemi aceto. And, of course, an alcohol group reacting with a key tone group will form the Hemi key towel. And so one thing that's interesting to note here is that the only difference between the alga hide and the key tone is actually the difference that we see here the hydrogen and the our group. And really, when you take a look at it, the only difference between the Hemi, a settle and the Hemi Keitel is the same exact hydrogen and our group, so notice that this hydrogen and this our group here is the Onley thing that makes the two different from each other And so what you'll notice is that the carbon atom that we have highlighted here in the middle is the an americ carbon. And again, the an American carbon is going to be part of either the Hemi Asset out or the Hemi kettle. And so, as we move forward through our course and get more practice looking at, heavy ass tells, we'll be able to easily distinguish them from each other. And really, it's just looking at the an America carbon and seeing if a hydrogen atom is attached or looking at the an American carbon and seeing if there's an additional our group attached. And so, just to be clear here, you can think of these are groups as the rest of the carbon ring or the rest of the sugar structure is. These are groups over here, and so again, we're focusing on looking at these, uh, in America carbons here and just seeing if there is, ah, hydrogen atom attached or if there is an our group attached. And so now that we see this, if we take a look at the previous image that we had up above from our previous lesson, video, which will notice is that the an America carbon that we have here is a Hemi ass. It'll because notice that it has the hydrogen, Adam, just like the Hemi a settle down here and then notice Over here on the right image. This is showing a Hemi key towel because going down, we have an R group. And so that is this our group that we have here and again as we move forward through our course will be able to apply the concepts that we've learned here. And you'll just get better and better at distinguishing between the Hemi ass tell and the Hemi Kitale. So this concludes our lesson on the difference between heavy ass telling him, Kitale, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

