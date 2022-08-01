all right. So now that we briefly introduced lipids in this video, we're going to talk about the functional diversity of lipids. And so we already know from our last lesson video that lipids are actually the most structurally and functionally diverse class of biomolecules, which means that lipids must display an enormous variety of biological functions. And really, they display such a large amount of biological functions that it's not possible toe list all of the biological functions on this page. And so instead, we're going to talk about some of the primary functions that lipids have, and we'll talk more about these primary functions as we move along through our course. And so the first primary function of lipids is a function that you guys probably already knew about from your previous biology courses. And that's the function that some lipids connect as long term energy storage molecules. And so, just like batteries, are capable of storing energy over long periods of time. Some lipids are capable of storing energy over long periods of time in their hydrocarbon chains, and again, we'll talk more about this function as we move forward. In our course now, lipids are also going to be the major structural component of membranes, and again we'll talk more about membranes later. In our course now, lipids are also very important for the regulation of temperature, and so they can regulate the temperature of an entire organism. And they can also be important for regulating the temperature of individual cells. And they're also important for regulating biological activity under different types of temperature. And again, we'll talk more about this as we move forward through our course and then last but not least, lipids. Some lipids are very important for bio signaling, which allows cells to communicate with each other and so you can see down below two separate cells that are capable of communicating with each other. And again, we'll talk Maura about this function later in our course. But for now, you guys have a general idea of what lipids are capable of doing for us so and we'll be able to talk more about lipids as we move along. So I'll see you guys in our next video

