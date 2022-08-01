all right. So now that we've introduced lipids and some of their biological functions in this video, we're going to introduce a critical lipid map that's going to be super helpful for you guys as you move forward throughout our entire lesson on lipids. And so it's important to note, is that there are actually thousands of different molecules that are classified as lipids. And there are so many different molecules that it makes it really challenging to categorize lipids in a simple way. And on top of that, these thousands of different molecules they can actually be categorized based on similarities in their biological functions. Or these thousands of different molecules could be categorized based on similarities in their chemical structures. And so you might find that your textbooks or your professors might be categorizing lipids in a slightly different way. However, here at Clutch Prep, we've specifically chosen to categorize these thousands of different molecules based on similarities in their chemical structures, and the map that you see down below again is based on similarities in their chemical structures, and the reason that we've decided to do this is because we believe this is going to be the easiest way for you guys toe learn lipids and how they relate to each other structurally. And we'll also talk about the biological functions of these lipids as we move along through our course. And so what you'll notice is down below here. What you'll see is we've got this flow chart, which is really just a map, and it's a map of our entire lesson on lipids. And so you really you can use this flow chart or this map here continuously throughout our entire lesson on lipids. And this is going to be a super helpful guide for you guys again to make sure that you don't get lost as we maneuver our way through our lesson on lipids. And so if we take a closer look at our lipid map down below, which you'll notice is that the very top? We have lipids, and immediately the lipids can be branched into two different groups. We have this left branch over here, which are the fatty acids and the fatty acid based lipids. And then we have this right branch over here, which are the ice, a preens and the ice, a preen based lipids and so moving forward in our course, we're first going to explore all of the fatty acid based lipids, and after that we'll zoom back out and explore the isil, preen based lipids. And so we're going to cover the Ice Supremes last and moving forward and our course. We'll see different versions of our map, and we're going to abbreviate the ice Supremes using this molecule right here, which is an ice supreme molecule. And again, we're going to explore all of the fatty acid based lipids first. And so another really cool feature of this map is that it's actually a reflection of the order that we're going to cover these topics and so you can actually use this lipid map to make predictions about what we're going to cover next. And so, for example, we know that we're going to explore the fatty acid based lipids first. And so in our next lesson video, you should expect to see fatty acids. And then, after we finished talking about fatty acids, the next thing that you should expect to see our glycerol lipids. So we're gonna be covering the furthest branches to the left in their entirety and then zoom out and start to cover all of these other branches in this fashion like this. And then, of course, once we make our way through all of the fatty acid based lipids again, we're going to finally zoom out and take the right branch and explore the ice a prince. And so because this lipid map here is a reflection of our entire lesson on lipids, you should be continuously coming back to this map and using it to help guide you. And I'll be continuously referring to this map as we move along through our course. And so this year concludes our introduction to this lipid map, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice before we actually move forward and start exploring the fatty acid based lipid so I'll see you guys in our next video.

