in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on lipids. And so, of course, you guys have learned about lipids before in your previous biology courses, and so you probably already know that lipids are just one of the four major macro molecules that are found in all living organisms. And really, when it comes down to it, lipids are defined as hydro carbon based molecules that air, water insoluble or hydrophobic, for that matter and recall that hydrophobic just means that they are water, fearing meaning that they do not mix well with water. Now, although all lipids have some region or group that is water and soluble or hydrophobic, there are also some lipids that can also be an fee path IQ, which, you might recall, just means that they contain both hydrophobic and hydro filic groups. And another thing to note about lipids is that unlike the other three major categories of macro molecules, proteins, carbohydrates and nucleic acids, lipids actually do not form polymers or long chains of repeating monomer sub units. And that is one reason for why lipids are some of the most structurally and functionally diverse class of macro molecules, or biomolecules. and so if we take a look at our image down below, which will notice is at the top, we have the other three major macro molecules, proteins, carbohydrates and nucleic acids and notice that all of these form polymers and so they are long chains of repeating sub units. And this is going to again be very different from the lipids that we see down below. And it's very important to note that lipids do not form polymers, and which will notice is that we've got all of these different structures here, and all of these are lipids, and they are very diverse in their structure. So this over here it looks very different than this structure over here, which looks very different than this structure over here. But one thing that they have in common is that they all contain hydrocarbons and you can see the hydrocarbons here in these molecules, and they're all going to have some kind of water and soluble or hydrophobic group. Now again, they can also be an type a thick because notice that these hydrocarbon chains here are hydrophobic or water, fearing, just like this little kid here's afraid of the water uh, but the's hydrophobic regions can also be linked to hydro filic or polar groups that air, water loving. And so that is what can make some lipids and keep a thick and moving forward. In our course, we're gonna be talking about lots of different types of lipids and different groups, and we'll be able to see that these indeed are the most structurally and functionally diverse class of biomolecules. And so this here concludes our introduction toe lipids and will continue to learn more about them as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

