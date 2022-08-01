Optimal Enzyme Conditions

So, in addition to having optimal pH. Enzymes also have an optimal temperature where they can work at their best and display their greatest amount of activity. So if we take a look at this graph down below, where we have the enzyme activity on the Y axis and the temperature in degrees Celsius on the X axis, notice that we have these two different curves. We have this green curve here that represents the human enzymes, and then we have this red curve over here that represents the thermo Filic bacterial enzymes. And so taking a look at this green curve first notice that the greatest amount of enzyme activity is showing up right around a temperature of degrees Celsius. And so it's actually no coincidence that human enzymes have evolved to have an optimal temperature right around 37 degrees Celsius. And that's because the human body temperatures maintained right around 37 degrees Celsius. Now, if we take a look at this thermo filic bacterial enzyme perv over here, notice that this time the greatest amount of enzyme activity is showing up at a temperature that's much, much hotter, right around 77 degrees Celsius. And so again, it's no coincidence that the thermal Filic bacterial enzymes have evolved toe have an optimal temperature that's so hot right around 77 degrees Celsius. And that's because thermo filic bacteria live in very hot environments, such as the hot springs that you confined in Yellowstone National Park and also the hot hydrothermal vents that could be found on the deep sea ocean floors. And so imagine a scenario where we replace all of the thermo Filic bacterial enzymes with human enzymes. But the thermal filic bacteria are still living in their hot environments. In that scenario, all of the human enzymes would de nature in those hot environments and the thermo Filic bacteria would die. And so you can see how the, uh, enzymes have evolved to have optimal conditions that reflect the living conditions that they face on a daily basis. And so we'll be able to apply these concepts that we've learned about optimal enzyme conditions throughout our course and in our practice problems. So I'll see you guys in our next video

