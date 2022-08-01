in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the primary factors that contribute to the activation energy. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the activation energy or the energy of activation can be symbolized with either of these two symbols. And really, all it is is the energy barrier that exists between the substrates or the reactions and the transition state. And so this energy of activation must be overcome in order to initiate the reaction and to convert the substrates into the products. And so just briefly refresh our memories. Let's take a look at this little energy diagram over here on the right, and so notice that we have the reactant or the substrates that this position and then we have the transition state way up here, which is a transient entity that exists at a local maximum peak energy point of the reaction and so literally the activation energy is just the difference in energy between the two here. And so this activation energy is what controls the kinetics or the speed of a reaction. And so the greater the energy of activation barrier is, the longer it will take for the reaction to take place, so the slower it will take for the reaction to go. And so here we have a question, and it's asking us what factors actually contribute to the energy of activation barrier. Well, it turns out that there are four factors that primarily contribute to the energy of activation barrier. And so the first is entropy. The second is proper orientation of the substrates. The third is the distortion of the substrate. And then, of course, the fourth is going to be salvation. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to briefly describe each of these four factors in their own separate videos. And so, really, the major take away is that the binding energy that's released when an enzyme forms non co violent interactions with its substrate will actually influence each of these four factors in order to decrease the energy of activation. And again we'll be able to see that more clearly when we talk about each of these four factors independently and so in our next lesson video, we're going to start with the first factor, which is a reduction in entropy. So I'll see you guys in that next video

Hide transcripts