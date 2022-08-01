in this video, we're gonna talk about optimal enzyme conditions. So it turns out that proper enzyme catalysis requires a very specific set of conditions, including a very specific pH and a very specific temperature. And so moving forward, we're first going to focus on optimal pH. And then later in our next video, we'll focus on the optimal temperature. And so we know that most enzymes have an optimal pH that allows them to display their greatest amount of activity. Now, we also know that most enzymes are proteins, and so enzymes and proteins are both sensitive to pH. And different enzymes are gonna have their own optimal pH. Now why is it that enzymes air sensitive to the pH well recall from our previous lesson videos that the charges of ionized ball amino acids actually varies with P H and so pH changes could cause active site amino acids or amino acids in the active site to change their charges? And the charges of amino acids in the active site could potentially be super important for enzyme catalysis. And so if we change those charges, then we could potentially hinder enzyme catalysis. Now, later, in our course, we're going to talk a lot more details about enzyme catalysis when we talk about different types of enzyme catalysis. But for now, all I want you guys to know is that the charges of amino acids are not only potentially important for enzyme catalysis, but they're also important for maintaining protein structure, specifically the tertiary and Quaternary structure. And so, by changing the pH significantly enough, that could cause the enzyme to de nature. And, of course, if we d nature the entire enzyme, then hens I'm Catala sis will definitely be hindered. And so, in our example below, it's asking us what is the approximate optimal pH for Pepsi and for chemo trips in and soap. Epson's curve is in the black and kinda traipses curve is in the pink here, And so starting with Peps and its optimal pH is gonna be where it displays the greatest amount of activity. So we have enzyme activity on the Y axis and the pH on the excesses. So what do you guys think? What is the optimal pH for Pepsi in? That's right. So if we take the optimal pH, it's gonna be right where it displays its optimal activity so it's gonna correspond with the X axis where it has the highest peak here. And so that looks like a bit about 1.5 or so. So pep sins optimal. PH is about 1.5 now, if we do the same for chemo trips, and it's gonna be right where it displays its highest amount of activity, and so that's going to correspond with the X X is right just above eight. So it's about eight, and so that is the optimal pH of Pepsi and the optimal pH of chemo trips. And that's a good thing, because Pepsi is typically found in the stomach, where the pH is super super acidic, like about two or so soap. Epson is going to be very active in the stomach and kinda trips and has found more so in the small intestine, where the pH is a little bit higher, and this allows it to operate better in those higher PHS. And so this concludes our lesson on optimal pH. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about optimal temperatures, so I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts