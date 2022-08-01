Shifting Lineweaver-Burk Plots

in this video, we're going to talk even Mawr details about a line Weaver Burke plot specifically how to shift the line on a line Weaver Burke plot. So recall from our previous lesson videos that the line Weaver Burke equation resembles the equation of a line. And so what this means is that we could take the equation of a line, which is why equals M X plus B and substitute in enzyme kinetics variables to get the line Weaver Burke equation. And so when it comes down to it, what actually defines a line are two different factors. The first factor that defines a line is the slope of the line, or the M variable in the equation of line or the cam over the V Max ratio and the line Weaver Burke equation. And the second factor that defines a line is actually the Y intercept of the line, which is the variable B in the equation of the line and the reciprocal of the V Max and the line Weaver Burke equation. And so, if we start off with just talking about the slope of the line, recall from your previous courses that when the slope of the line is equal to zero. That means that the line is going to be completely horizontal. It's gonna be a completely horizontal line when the slope is equal to zero. And as we begin thio increase the slope as we begin to increase the value of the slope that will make the line become a steeper line, so that will make the line steeper. And so, if we take a look at this line Weaver Burke plot that we have down below notice that this horizontal red line that we see here, a sui set up above horizontal lines, will have a slope or, uh, that is going to be equal to zero. So we know that the slope of this red line or the N value is going to be equal to zero and also as we set up above, if we increase the value of the slope, that's going to make the lines steeper. So notice that this green line right here is much steeper, and so that means that it's slope must be greater than the value zero. And so, essentially, what you'll notice is that the slope is also going to be equal to the rise over the run. And so if we wanted to determine the slope of this green line right here, all we would need to do is start at any point on the line and figure out how much do we need to rise, or how much do we need to go up? And how much do we need to go? Uh, to the right, Or how much do we need to run horizontally in order? Thio, get back to a point on our line. And so if we start at this point, we could see that we need to go up one unit and to the right one unit in order to get to a point on our line, which means that the rise is going to be one and the run will also be one. And of course, 1/1 is just one. And so that means that the slope of this line is just going to be one. And so what we can see is that a line that has a slope of zero is gonna be horizontal. And if we increase the value of the slope, then we're just going to get ourselves a steeper line, as we see here now, if we were to increase the value of the slope Thio to, then here we would have a steeper line. And if we were to increase the value of the slope to three, then we would have an even steeper line so you can see the effect that increasing the slope will have on the steepness of the line. Now moving on to the Y intercept, uh, the Y intercept be increasing the value of the Y intercept is actually going to elevate. It's going to elevate the position that the line intersects the Y axis. So remember that the Y intercept is going to be the value of why when, uh, it crosses the Y intercept the Y axis, which is gonna be this horizontal axis. So now notice. Looking at this line, Weaver Burke plot. Here in the middle, we have a horizontal line, so we already know that horizontal lines are gonna have a slope equal to zero so we can go ahead and say that the slope is equal to zero. Here, however, uh noticed that this horizontal line is crossing the Y axis at a different position. Then the horizontal line that we had over here. Notice that the horizontal line on the left is crossing the Y axis specifically at the value of one. However, over here on the right, this horizontal line is crossing the Y axis at a different position at a value of two. And so what this shows is that, uh, if we increase the value of the Y intercept be, that's going to elevate the position of where the line is going to intersect the Y axis. And so, essentially, when it comes to shifting the line on a line we Verburg plot, all we need to consider is the slope of the line and the Y intercept of line. Now, the last point that I want to make that's important about shifting the lines of a line Weaver bird plot. Is that the slope of a line on a line Weaver Burke plot? Which is, of course, going to be, uh, the M, which is going to be the ratio of the cam over the V Max eso. We can say that the slope, which is K M over V max, cannot actually be zero or have a negative value, so essentially What this means is that for line Weaver Burke plots were never going to see a line Weaver Burke plot where we have a slope of zero. So we're never going to see horizontal lines like this, and we're also never going to see a, uh, a slope that has a negative value. So we're never going to see lines that go like this in this direction and decrease from the left to the right. So what we can say is that the slope, which is the camp of the V Max, is never going to be negative, and it's never going to be zero. It's always gonna have some kind of value. And so, essentially, we will always expect the lines of our line. We were Burke plot toe, have a positive value and have a positive slope, and so that makes it a little bit easier to interpret as well. And it takes away, ah, lot less factors that we need toe worry about. And so this concludes our lesson on shifting line. Weaver Burke plots by using the slope of the line and the Y intercept of a line. And in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about how to quickly look and visualize a line. Weaver Burke plot and analyzed the K M and the V Max, so I'll see you guys in that lesson video.

Hide transcripts