Shifting Lineweaver-Burk Plots Example 1

All right. So now that we have an idea from our previous lesson video that both the K M and the V Max oven enzyme will actually increase towards the zero marker on a line Weaver Burke plot in this video we get to apply that counterintuitive idea in an example, which wants us to indicate which enzyme and each graph below has a greater K M and V Max. And so let's start with the line we Robert plot over here on the left first, and so notice that we actually have two lines on this line. Weaver Burke plot one for enzyme A and light blue and one for enzyme B and black. And so, starting with the K M here, we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that the K M is associated with the X intercept of the lines on a line Weaver bird plot and so recall that the X intercept is where the lines cross the X axis and so for enzyme be in black. The X intercept is right here and for enzyme A and light blue. The X intercept is right here. And so what we need to recall from Our previous lesson video is that the zero marker here acts as an infinity marker for the substrate concentration as well as for the K M. And it acts as an infinity marker for the initial reaction velocity as well as for the V Max. And so because the X intercept of enzyme A is closer to the infinity marker, that means that the K M of enzyme A is actually going to be greater than the K M of enzyme B, which is further away from the infinity marker. And so what that means is that we can say that enzyme A has a greater K M than enzyme be. Since it's closer to this infinity marker here and so down below, we can indicate that the K M of enzyme A is actually greater than the K m of enzyme be. And so now, moving on to the V. Max recall that the V Max is associate ID with the Y intercept of the line Weaver bird plot. And so the why intercept is where the lines cross with y axis. And so notice that both of these lines actually cross the Y axis at the same exact point. So they have the same value of the Y intercept, which means that both enzymes actually have the same V max. And so we can say that the V Max of enzyme A is exactly equal to the V max of enzyme be and so that actually concludes our answers for the first line. Weaver Burke plot So now let's move on to the line we were Burke plot on the right. And again we have two different lines. One for enzyme, see an orange and one for enzyme D here in purple. And so this time, looking at the K M. Recall that it's associated with the X intercept, which is where the lines cross the X axis and noticed that they both crossed the X axis here at the same exact point, which is indicating that the K M of both of these enzymes is exactly the same. So we can say that the cam of enzyme C is exactly equal to the K M of enzyme deep. And so now moving on to the V max, which is again associated with y intercept, we need to recall that the Y intercept is where the lines cross the Y axis. And so for enzyme. See, the Y intercept is up here and for enzyme d. The Y intercept is right here. And so because the why intercept for enzyme D is closer to zero, which again acts as the infinity marker, we can say that the V max for enzyme D is actually gonna be greater than the V Max for enzyme C, which is further away from the infinity marker. And so we can say that the V Max of enzyme see is actually gonna be smaller than the V max of enzyme D, which is greater and closer to this infinity marker. And so this here concludes our example on how to apply the counter intuitive, uh, plots for line Weaver Burke plots and double reciprocal plots, and we'll be able to apply thes counterintuitive ideas in our practice problems. So I'll see you guys there

