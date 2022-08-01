Shifting Lineweaver-Burk Plots

and this video, we're going to talk about how to glance at lines on a line. Weaver Burke plot and quickly visualized whether there have been increases or decreases to the K M and or the V Max. And so this will be a skill that will be especially useful to you guys once we start talking about enzyme inhibitors later in our course. Now, I also want to point out that in this video you might get a little bit confused because we're going to talk about some counterintuitive stuff. But if you do get confused, hang on tight, because in our next example video, I'm gonna show you guys an example of how to apply this counterintuitive stuff. So hopefully things will start clicking. And it will make a lot more sense to you guys after our next example video. And so let's go on and get started here. So, first I want you guys to recall from our previous lesson videos that ah line Weaver Burke plot is also known as a double reciprocal plot because it plots reciprocal on the X and the Y axis on the X axis. It plots the reciprocal of the substrate concentration. And on the y axis it plots the reciprocal of the initial reaction velocity. Or if you're not. And so because both the X and Y axes and ah line Weaver Burke plot are actually reciprocal, essentially one over the substrate concentration and one over the initial reaction velocity be not. Then we can say that the substrate concentration and the initial reaction velocity themselves will actually increase towards zero. That's right, I said increase not decrease towards zero. And that is a little bit counterintuitive. So let's take a look at our image down below to begin clearing up some of this counterintuitive stuff. And so in this line, we were Burke plot down below. We're first going to focus on Lee on the X axis, and we're gonna kinda ignore the Y axis for a little while. So notice that the X axis plots the reciprocal of the substrate concentration and normally, on either side of this zero on the X axis, we expect the magnitude on the right side of the X axis to increase towards the right in that direction and on the left side of the zero on the X axis, we expect the magnitude to increase towards the left and really with a line with Herbert plot. It's the same exact deal. Except we need to remember that the line with Herbert plot is again plotting the reciprocal of the substrate concentration. And so when we're considering the entire reciprocal as a whole, it's true that the magnitude of the reciprocal will increase towards the right of the zero and it will increase towards the left of the zero. However, if we're not considering the entire reciprocal as a whole and instead we're only considering part of the reciprocal or just the substrate concentration, then we can say that the substrate concentration itself will increase in the opposite direction towards the zero marker. And so instead of increasing outwards from the zero in opposite directions, it's actually going to increase towards the zero. And so that's exactly what these arrows here are showing us that the substrate concentration itself. When we're on Lee Considering the substrate concentration, it will actually increase towards this zero marker and the same thing over here on the right on the left hand side, it will increase so substrate concentration increasing towards the zero marker. And so the zero marker here is really acting as the infinity marker for the substrate concentration itself. And that's why we have that The substrate concentration is equal to infinity at this zero marker here. And so also, what's associated with the X axis is, of course, the X intercept, which we know from our previous lesson videos, is the negative reciprocal of the K f. And so just just like the substrate concentration increases towards zero, we can also say that the K M is also going to increase towards zero. And so also on this side, the cam would also increase towards zero as well. And so recall that lines on a line with Robert Plant are always gonna have a positive slope like this. So we're never gonna have a negative slope where the X intercept actually has a positive value. And so what that means is really we don't need to even think about the K M ever being on this side of the zero. So the K M is never gonna land on this side of the zero. It's always gonna land over here, So really, we don't need to consider the K M over here and really. We don't even need to consider this substrate concentration line over here, because again, we're never gonna have lines that land theme X intercept on this side of the zero on the X axis. And so now moving on to the next axes the Y axis here that goes vertically, uh, noticed that the y axis also plots the reciprocal. And so it's true that when we're considering the entire reciprocal as a whole that it will increase going upwards. However, if we're not considering the entire reciprocal as a whole and we're on Lee considering the initial reaction velocity, it's actually going to increase in the opposite direction towards the zero mark again. And so that's why we have indicated down below that the initial reaction velocity is increasing downwards in this fashion towards the zero mark. And so the zero mark also acts as the infinity mark for the initial reaction velocity itself on a line with Herbert plot. And so, uh, this also applies. Recall that the, uh why access here is associated with the Y intercept, which is the reciprocal of the V max, which means that the V max itself in the bottom is also going to increase towards zero just like the K M on the X axis increases towards zero as well. And so essentially, what I want you guys to note here is that the why intercept of our line, which is be in the equation of the line and one over V Max in our line Weaver Burke equation will occur graphically at infinite substrate concentrations. And here we have the Infinity marker. And so really, what we can see here is that the line Weaver Burke plot or the double reciprocal plot really just allows us to visualize a law that we already knew from our previous lesson videos. And that is that the initial reaction velocity will approach the V Max when the substrate concentration approaches infinite substrate concentrations. And so, by remembering that this zero mark here acts as an infinity marker for the substrate concentration for the initial reaction velocity and for the V Max and the K M, then hopefully moving forward, that will help you guys too quickly. Visualize increases and or decreases to the K M and fee Max. And so again, if you're a little bit confused on these difficult and counterintuitive concepts hang on tight, because in our next example video, I'll show you guys how to apply thes counterintuitive concepts, so I'll see you guys there.

