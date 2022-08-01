in this video, we're going to talk about the set up for an indirect Eliza and so an indirect ELISA could be set up and performed in five general steps. And we have those five general steps number down below and noticed that the numbers in the text correspond with numbers of each of the steps in the image down below. And so the very first step, if an indirect ELISA is going to be to adhere the anti jin of interest in a sample to an inert surface in the wells of a micro plate. And so notice down below. Over here, we're showing you a micro plate with many different wells. And so, in the images that we have down below, we're zooming into one particular well. And what's important to note is that we can actually separate different samples into different wells of the micro plate, so we can run many different samples at one single time. And so again, the very first step of in Eliza is gonna correspond with step number one in our image down below, which is to coat the surface with the anti gen of interest and so notice that these red dots here represent the antigen of interest. So Step number two is going to be to block any unoccupied sites on the surface of the well by washing with a non specific proteins such as Casey in. And so, if we take a look down below at our image right here, uh, step number two, we can see that we're gonna block the remaining surface with a non specific protein. And so you can see all of these green proteins in between represent the non specific protein that the antibody is not going to interact with. Now, in step number three, we're going to treat the surface with our primary antibody. And so the primary antibody is going to be specific to the antigen of interest. And so notice down below. In step number three, we're going to add the primary antibody, which is going to bind to the antigen of interest. So you can see here is our primary antibody here in blue, and it's binding specifically to the antigens of interest. Now, we will also wash away any unbound primary antibody that doesn't bind to any, um, antigens. Now, in step number four, we're going to treat the surface with an enzyme linked secondary, uh, antibody. And so this secondary antibody eyes going to be specific to the primary antibody. And so what you'll notice is that down below in step number four, you can see that we have our secondary antibody here in black and notice that the secondary antibody is, ah, specific to the primary antibody. So it's binding, uh, to the primary antibody. And the secondary antibody is indeed enzyme linked, so you can see that it's co violently linked to an enzyme represented by E. Here on DSO. Together they form the enzyme linked secondary antibody. Uh, which again is gonna bind to the primary antibody. Now it's important to note about this enzyme that's attached to the secondary antibody is that the enzyme that's linked to the secondary antibody is going to catalyze a reaction that forms a colored product. Uh, and so the yellow color that we see down below corresponds with that colored product. And so, of course, in step number five, all we really need to do is add the sub street for that enzyme linked antibody. And then, of course, the substrate is going to get converted into a colored product. And then we can monitor the color intensity using a spectra fa Tom Attar and measuring absorb INTs in each of these wells on. Of course, the color intensity is going to die. Be directly proportional, um, to the amount of antigen that's present in the sample. And so not only will we be able to detect the presence of an Auntie Jen, but we can also quantify the amount of antigen that's present in the sample. And so the less color there is such as this well, right here, the less antigen there is, and the darker color there is the darker shade of yellow. There is, um the mawr antigen is present, and so you can see within a plate, we could get a variety of different shades of yellow. And so in step number five down below notice, we're adding the substrate here. Uh, the s. And then, of course, the substrate can be converted into the colored product forming uh, the yellow color that we see here in this well, and so really, this is the set up for an indirect Eliza broken up into these five steps. And so we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts as we move forward. But in our next lesson, video will be able to talk about how the set up for an indirect ELISA compares to the set up for a sandwich. ELISA. So I'll see you guys in that video.

